Jack Dorsey to step down as Twitter CEO

Jack Dorsey, 45, currently serves as CEO of Twitter and Square, a digital payments company.

Reuters
November 29, 2021 / 09:12 PM IST
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey


Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey will step down from his role, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Dorsey and Twitter's board have settled on his successor, the source said, without identifying the person by name.

The company's board has been preparing for Dorsey's departure since last year, the source added.

ALSO READ: First ever tweet, Jack Dorsey’s ‘just setting up my twttr’ turns 15-years-old

Twitter was not immediately available for comment. Shares of the microblogging platform surged 9% in early trading, while those of digital payments firm Square Inc, which is also helmed by Dorsey, were up 3%.

In his last tweet on Nov. 28, Dorsey said, "I love twitter". The likes on that tweet surged to more than 56,600 on Monday.

CNBC was first to report about Dorsey's move.

In early 2020, Dorsey faced calls from Elliott Management Corp to step down, after the hedge fund argued he was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running payments processing company Square Inc.

Dorsey fended off the pressure by giving Elliott and its ally, buyout firm Silver Lake Partners, seats on Twitter's board.

At New York Stock Exchange on November 29, Twitter's share price was being traded 3.42% up at $48.67, reported CNBC.
Reuters
Tags: #Jack Dorsey #Silver Lake Partners #Twitter
first published: Nov 29, 2021 08:32 pm

