English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

First ever tweet, Jack Dorsey’s ‘just setting up my twttr’ turns 15-years-old

The short tweet on March 21, 2006 by the Twitter CEO is now being sold at auction as a non-fungible token (NFT), with last known bid reaching $2.5 million

AFP
March 22, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey


Fifteen years ago Jack Dorsey typed out a banal message — "just setting up my twttr" — which became the first-ever tweet, launching a global platform that has become a controversial and dominant force in civil society.

The short tweet on March 21, 2006, by the Twitter CEO is now being sold at auction as a non-fungible token (NFT), with the last known bid reaching $2.5 million. Dorsey has said he will donate the funds to charity.

It has been a long, strange journey for the social network, which in January deleted former president Donald Trump's account after he was blamed for inciting the violent insurrection on the US Capitol in January by extremist supporters seeking to overturn his election loss.

The banning of a head of state from the platform was both welcomed and denounced in a sign of the thin line Twitter and other social media networks often try to walk between neutrality, freedom of expression, and moderation and prevention of abuse.

NFTs use the same blockchain technology behind cryptocurrencies to turn anything from art to sports trading cards into virtual collector's items that cannot be duplicated.

Close

Related stories

Dorsey listed his post as a unique digital signature on tweets marketplace 'Valuables by Cent'  to be sold as an NFTs. Old offers for the tweet suggest that it was put for sale in December, but the listing gained more attention after Dorsey’s tweet on March 5.

The tweet’s buyer will get an autographed digital certificate, signed using cryptography that will include metadata of the original tweet, according to the Valuables website. The tweet itself will continue to be available on the Twitter website.
AFP
TAGS: #Business #Jack Dorsey #NFT #Technology #Twitter
first published: Mar 22, 2021 11:45 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.