Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey puts up first tweet ‘just setting up my twttr’ for sale

March 06, 2021 / 06:17 PM IST

Reuters
March 06, 2021 / 06:17 PM IST
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s first Twitter post – “just setting up my twttr” -- is up for sale at an online tweets marketplace. The Twitter boss has listed his famous post as a unique digital signature on the website where tweets are sold as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The post, sent from Jack Dorsey’s account in March of 2006, received offers on March 6 that went as high as $88,888.88 within minutes of the Twitter co-founder tweeting a link to the listing on 'Valuables by Cent' - a tweets marketplace.

Old offers for the tweet suggest that it was put for sale in December, but the listing gained more attention after Dorsey’s tweet on March 5.

NFTs are digital files that serve as digital signatures to certify who owns photos, videos, and other online media.

Dorsey’s 15-year-old tweet is one of the most famous tweets ever on the platform and could attract bidders to pay a high price for the digital memorabilia. The highest bid for the tweet stood at $100,000 at 0125 GMT on March 6.

Launched three months ago, Valuables compares the buying of tweets with buying an autographed baseball card. “There is only one unique signed version of the tweet, and if the creator agrees to sell, you can own it forever.”

A tweet’s buyer will get an autographed digital certificate, signed using cryptography, that will include metadata of the original tweet, according to the Valuables website. The tweet will continue to be available on the Twitter website.
Reuters
first published: Mar 6, 2021 06:14 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.