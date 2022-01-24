MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tube Investments of India sets up new arm to focus on clean mobility

The company is also planning to acquire a 70 percent equity stake in Cellestial E-Mobility Private Limited with an investment of Rs 161 crore.

KT Jagannathan
January 24, 2022 / 10:23 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Tube Investments of India Limited, a Murugappa group company, has set up a wholly owned subsidiary to focus exclusively on clean mobility. The new arm will consolidate the electric three-wheeler venture and other electric vehicle-related businesses. The company will be infusing initial capital to the extent of Rs 350 crore into the new subsidiary for clean mobility.

The money will be infused into the new subsidiary through a combination of equity, preference and debt instruments. Tube Investments has been exploring new growth opportunities within clean mobility. In line with this strategy, it recently embarked on an electric three-wheeler initiative.

In continuation of its foray into clean mobility, the company, through its clean mobility subsidiary, is also planning to acquire a 70 percent equity stake in Cellestial E-Mobility Private Limited with an investment of Rs 161 crore. The acquisition will be through a combination of primary and secondary purchase of shares.

Cellestial is a start-up engaged, inter-alia, in the design and manufacture of e-tractors. The electric tractors developed by Cellestial offer several advantages like a swappable battery and a lower total cost of ownership compared to current IC tractors. Besides, these e-tractors will also result in lower CO2 emissions, promote green farming, and will take a step towards a circular economy.

MAM  Arunachalam (known as Arun Murugappan), chairman of the company said: “The formation of a separate subsidiary and acquisition of a controlling stake in Cellestial will enable the company to bring required focus to the emerging growth opportunities in electric vehicles. These new EV products along with the existing product portfolio of bicycles and e-bicycles will further strengthen the company’s efforts towards climate change and sustainability.”

Close

Related stories

Founded in 1900, the Rs 41,713-crore Murugappa Group has 29 businesses, including ten listed companies. The Group holds leadership positions in several product lines, including abrasives, technical ceramics, electro minerals, auto components and systems, bicycles, fertilisers, sugar, tea and spirulina (nutraceuticals).
KT Jagannathan is a senior journalist based in Chennai
Tags: #clean mobility #electric vehicles #Murugappa Group #Tube Investments of India Limited
first published: Jan 24, 2022 10:15 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.