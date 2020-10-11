TRP manipulation: After Bajaj Auto blacklists channels, satirist Akash Banerjee offers automaker free advertising space

After Bajaj Auto blacklisted three channels for advertising, satirist Akash Banerjee has offered the company free advertising space on 'The Deshbhakt', his political and social satire platform

The Deshbhakt's YouTube channel has more than 1.5 million subscribers, and a monthly reach of over 100 million.



Hi @bajaj_ltd,

We applaud #RajivBajaj's decision to blacklist toxic channels

As a token of our gratitude we would like to offer free ad. space on our platforms to run #Bajaj ads.

The Deshbhakt YT channel has 1.5M subs, with a monthly reach of a 100+Millionhttps://t.co/jNNlLfWPjv

— Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) October 11, 2020

In a tweet, Banerjee lauded the automaker's move, saying that the free advertising space is a "token of our gratitude".

The automaker blacklisted three channels for advertising as the company does not endorse toxicity and hate-mongering, Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said on October 9.

Bajaj's comments came after the Mumbai police began an investigation into alleged TRP manipulation by news channels. The police began the probe after a complaint by Hansa, the firm contracted by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

In the replies to Banerjee's tweet, several Twitter users appreciated the steps taken made by both Banerjee and Bajaj Auto.



