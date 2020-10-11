172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|trp-manipulation-after-bajaj-auto-blacklists-channels-satirist-akash-banerjee-offers-automaker-free-advertising-space-5949221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TRP manipulation: After Bajaj Auto blacklists channels, satirist Akash Banerjee offers automaker free advertising space

Bajaj Auto blacklisted three channels for advertising as the company does not endorse toxicity and hate-mongering, Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said.

Moneycontrol News
Screenshot of a video from Akash Banerjee's YouTube channel.

After Bajaj Auto blacklisted three channels for advertising, satirist Akash Banerjee has offered the company free advertising space on 'The Deshbhakt', his political and social satire platform

The Deshbhakt's YouTube channel has more than 1.5 million subscribers, and a monthly reach of over 100 million.

In a tweet, Banerjee lauded the automaker's move, saying that the free advertising space is a "token of our gratitude".

The automaker blacklisted three channels for advertising as the company does not endorse toxicity and hate-mongering, Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said on October 9.

Close

Bajaj's comments came after the Mumbai police began an investigation into alleged TRP manipulation by news channels. The police began the probe after a complaint by Hansa, the firm contracted by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

Also read: Explained | Why TRPs matter to news channels and other questions answered

In the replies to Banerjee's tweet, several Twitter users appreciated the steps taken made by both Banerjee and Bajaj Auto.


First Published on Oct 11, 2020 04:01 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.