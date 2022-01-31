MARKET NEWS

    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    Time for contrition and change, not for boasts and no change: P Chidambaram on Economic Survey 2022

    The Economic Survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, said India’s economy is expected to grow by 8-8.5 per cent in the fiscal beginning April 1 and is well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.

    PTI
    January 31, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST
    P Chidambaram (File image)

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday attacked the government after it came out with the pre-budget Economic Survey, saying it is a time for "contrition and change", not for "boasts and no change".

    The Economic Survey 2021-22 expects the economy to grow by 9.2 per cent during the current financial year, indicating a recovery to the pre-pandemic level.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Economic Survey 2022

    Attacking the government, Chidambaram said the Economic Survey repeats "ad nauseum" that at the end of 2021-22, the economy would have recovered to the pre-pandemic level (2019-20).

    "In plain language, it means that on 31.3.2022 the GDP will be at the same level as it was on 31-3-3020. It means that it has taken two years to go back to where we were on 31-3-2020,” the former finance minister said in a series of tweets.

    "The two years have impoverished people: millions of jobs have been lost; 84 per cent households have suffered loss of income; 4.6 crore have been pushed into poverty; India ranks 104 out of 116 countries in the Global Hunger Index,” Chidambaram said.

    "This is a time for contrition and change (of approach), not for boasts and no change," he added.
    PTI
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 06:08 pm
