    January 31, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

    Economic Survey 2022 Live Updates: Budget Session begins, CEA Nageswaran arrives at Finance Ministry

    Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: The Economic Survey for 2021-22 is expected to give a growth projection of around 9% for the next FY as Asia's third-largest economy is showing signs of recovery from the pandemic.

    Budget Session 2022 Live Updates | The pre-budget Economic Survey, which is tabled in Parliament ahead of the Union Budget to present the state of the economy and suggest policy prescriptions, quite often misses on the GDP forecast, sometimes by a significant margin. This time, Finance Minister

    Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha on Monday soon after the President's Address to both Houses of Parliament. She will present the Union Budget for the next financial year beginning April 1, 2022, on Tuesday.

    One of the most-watched numbers in the pre-Budget Economic Survey, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), is the projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the next fiscal. The previous economic survey was presented in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ray of optimism as the country recovers from the impact of the pandemic is likely to figure prominently in the current year's economic survey. However, various high-frequency indicators like GST collections and corporate profitability are pointing towards significant upward movement. The previous economic survey was presented in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Just days before the presentation of the Economic Survey, the government appointed economist V Anantha Nageswaran as the new CEA. Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeds K V Subramanian, who demitted the office of CEA in December 2021 after the completion of his three-year term. The Economic Survey for 2021-22 is expected to give a growth projection of around 9 per cent for the next financial year as Asia's third-largest economy is showing signs of recovery from the pandemic.
    • January 31, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

      CEA to address press conference today at 3:45 PM

    • January 31, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

      FY22 GDP forecast likely at 9%-9.5%

      The finance ministry is expected to come out with the Economic Survey 2021-2022 with FY22 GDP forecast between 9 percent and 9.5 percent. The annual report is also likely to project next fiscal year's GDP at around 9 percent, sources told CNBC-TV18.

      The survey in 2021, presented in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, projected a GDP growth of 11 percent during the current fiscal year which is coming to an end on March 31.

    • January 31, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      Snapshot: India's debt to GDP ratio

      Snapshot: India's debt to GDP ratio
    • January 31, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

      All you need to know about the new CEA

      Prior to his appointment to the top role, Dr V Anantha Nageswaran worked as an author, teacher and consultant. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021. Nageswaran has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively. He was the dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a visiting professor of Economics at the Krea University in Andhra Pradesh.

    • January 31, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

      Snapshot: Combined fiscal deficit of the Centre and states as percentage of GDP

      Snapshot: Combined fiscal deficit of the Centre and states as percentage of GDP
    • January 31, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

      Economic Survey to be tabled today: What to expect

      The Economic Survey in simple words can be called as an annual report card of the economy from last year which examines the performance of each and every sector, relays key challenges that lie ahead and measures to deal with them. It essentially lays the groundwork for the presentation of the Budget. The survey puts out economic growth forecasts, giving out detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate.

    • January 31, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

      Government to release Economic Survey after it is tabled in both Houses of Parliament

      One of the most-watched numbers in the Economic Survey is the projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the next fiscal. The previous survey was presented in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. A ray of optimism as the country recovers from the pandemic is likely to figure prominently in the current year's survey.

    • January 31, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      Most words in a Budget Speech

      At 18,650 words, Manmohan Singh delivered the longest Budget speech in terms of words in 1991 under the Narasimha Rao government. In 2018, then finance minister Arun Jaitley's speech with 18,604 words was the second longest in terms of word count. Jaitley spoke for 1 hour and 49 minutes.

    • January 31, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      Did you know?

      FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest speech when she spoke for 2 hours and 42 minutes while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 on February 1, 2020. With two pages still remaining, she had to cut short her speech as she felt unwell. She asked the Speaker to consider the remaining part of the speech as read. During the course of this speech, she broke her own record of July 2019 - her maiden Budget - when she had spoken for 2 hours and 17 minutes.

    • January 31, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

      Where and how to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

      Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in parliament on February 1. She will begin to deliver her fourth Budget speech at 11 am.

      You can watch Sitharaman's Budget 2022 speech on Sansad TV - the official parliament channel and national broadcaster Doordarshan. You can also watch it on YouTube channel of Sansad TV.

    • January 31, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

      Budget expectations: Clarity on crypto taxation, hike in 80C limit, duty rationalisation on EVs

      As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her fourth Union Budget on February 1 all eyes would be on how the government balances out populist measures while walking the tightrope of fiscal consolidation.

      While Indian corporates are expecting some key announcements which will enable them to reset their growth agenda, individual taxpayers are expecting some more disposable income in their hands to invest and consume more.

      As India works towards a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, and with just 2 days to go for 2022-23 Budget, here are the top five market expectations on direct and indirect taxes.

    • January 31, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

      Budget should bring more PLI rates to boost job creation in manufacturing: CII

      Ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23, industry body CII on Sunday pitched for additional incentive rates to be included in the Production Linked Incentive Schemes based on the number of jobs created. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has suggested that employment-intensive sectors such as leather and food processing could be provided an incentive scheme to attract investments and create employment.

      "With the imperative to support jobs and create new employment as the country recovers from the pandemic, CII suggests that the Budget add a job-creation component to the incentive. CII also recommends that more employment-intensive sectors be brought under the purview of the PLI schemes which will greatly encourage investments in these sectors," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

