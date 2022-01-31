Economic Survey 2022: Govt sets up NLMC to fast-track monetisation of public sector entities' land

The Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31 said that the government has set up a National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) to

fast-track monetisation of land and non-core assets of public sector entities.

"In pursuance of the Budget announcement, National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) is being incorporated as a 100 per cent Government of India owned entity with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 5,000 crore and subscribed share capital of Rs 150 crore," the survey said.

So far, central public enterprises have referred 3,400 acres of land and other non-core assets for monetisation to NLMC, the survey said.

The monetisation of non-core assets envisages unlocking of value of these assets and generates returns on the equity that the Government has invested in them

"MTNL, BSNL, BPCL, B&R, BEML, HMT Ltd, Instrumentation Ltd etc. is at present under various stages of the transaction," the survey said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show





The creation of the NLMC is in line with FM Sitharaman's announcement in 2021-22 Budget for a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), with capacity and expertise, to carry out the monetisation of the land and other non-core assets in an efficient and prudent manner, in line with international best practices.