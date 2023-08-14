Tier 2, 3 city candidates see rising success rates in securing government positions

The gender ratio trends across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities in India have shown both stability and improvement in recent years.

The success rate of candidates securing government positions in tier 2 cities and tier 3 cities has registered a growth of 22 percent and 30 percent in the past three years, respectively, shows data put together for Moneycontrol by ixamBee, an online learning place for government job exams.

An official from the platform attributed the development to the proliferation of affordable online coaching platforms and digital resources that has made quality education accessible to students in remote areas. This democratisation of education has empowered aspirants from tier 2 and 3 cities to compete on a level playing field with their urban counterparts.

In addition, the cost of living in tier 1 cities can be prohibitive for many students, making it challenging for them to focus solely on exam preparation. In contrast, tier 2 and 3 cities offer a more conducive environment with lower living expenses, allowing aspirants to concentrate on their studies without additional financial burdens.

ALSO READ | Ghost jobs haunt candidates amid a spooky job market

Banking as a career option has seen a significant surge in interest and enrolment across different city tiers in India in recent years. Contrary to the initial assumption that banking might be less popular in tier 2 and 3 towns compared to tier 1 cities, data shows a different trend.

Tier 3 towns consistently exhibited the highest number of enrolments (35 percent), followed by tier 2 (30 percent) and tier I cities (30 percent).

Note: The preferences for the remaining 5 percent in the tier II cities cannot be tracked.

Tier 1 cities encompass the eight major urban centres: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune. Moving down to tier 2 cities, we find likes of Agra, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, and Vadodara, among others. The remaining cities are categorised under tier 3.

“While banking and SSC exams are prevalent across all tiers, tier 1 cities show a higher interest in civil services, possibly due to greater exposure to administrative roles. Tier 3 cities demonstrate a relatively higher inclination towards state-level government jobs through PSC (public service commission) exams, showcasing the aspiration to work within their regional contexts,” said Chandraprakash Joshi, CEO and co-founder of ixamBee.

Gender diversity sees a positive trend

The gender ratio trends across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities in India have shown both stability and improvement in recent years. While tier 1 cities have maintained a relatively constant gender ratio, tier 2 cities have witnessed an increase, suggesting an encouraging shift towards better gender representation. Tier 3 cities, though stable, are essential contributors to regional development.

ALSO READ | Semiconductor industry has 8,000 active jobs, mainly in entry-level positions

The overall gender ratio of aspirants from tier 1 cities stands at approximately 60 percent male and 40 percent female. In tier 2 cities, the gender ratio shows a slight improvement, with around 55 percent male and 45 percent female aspirants.

Notably, in tier 3 cities, the gender gap narrows further, with a distribution of around 52 percent male and 48 percent female aspirants.

“Government jobs are renowned for their stability and job security. However, they may not always offer the same opportunities for career growth and skill development as private sector roles. Ambitious women seeking rapid career progression might find the private sector more attractive, leading to lower participation in government exams,” Joshi said.