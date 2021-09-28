This Indian IT Company Shifts to 4-Day Work Week

[Representative image]

Cybersecurity company TAC Security India hopped on the 4-day work week trend giving the employees time to rejuvenate and ensure better productivity.

The company has taken the step to adapt to the Future of Work. The company has decided to focus on empowering employees to have a healthy work-life balance and a happier workforce in return, the company said in a statement.

Citing its internal survey, the company said that 80 percent of the team was willing to work four days a week for longer hours while getting a long weekend to focus on their personal commitments and growth.

A lot of employees signed up for various courses and activities after the announcement, reinstalling the organizations faith in their decision and results, it added.

"It's all about keeping standards of execution high, while still putting the team's health and well-being first, we are a team of young people and young company we can experiment with anything possible to ease the team members' work-life balance. We recognize that it's important for our leaders to set an example for the rest of their teams by walking the talk, said Trishneet Arora, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, TAC Security.

The company said that it will work on having a completely automated process to ensure maximum productivity in the stipulated time, this will also ensure that the employees do not reach out to colleagues outside the work hours letting everyone have the complete detox time.

"We're all creatures of habit and have gotten accustomed to the five-day workweek as the norm when it comes to working, so I recognize that the challenge is it'll take some time for us to get this new and innovative way of working just right." But, he says, he's confident that it will work, said HR Manager, TAC Security.

The company is also going to reimagine its global work days' policy to fit the Future of Work and have various added benefits that extend outside the office. These include offering experts in every field to the employees helping them ease their load, Off-sites, and global relocation benefit.

[Input from agencies]