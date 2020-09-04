These are LinkedIn's 20 most popular learning courses and they are free until September 30

Online learning and upskilling has witnessed an uptick in demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to LinkedIn.

In view of this, the global professional network has come out with a list of the Most Popular Learning Courses of the Year. It is a round-up of top 20 courses taken most by LinkedIn members in the past year -- from July 2019 to June 2020 -- and offers insight into topics that professionals globally are keen to learn in the current scenario.

Over 3 million professionals across the globe watched these 20 courses to help them thrive in today's changing economy, said LinkedIn.

LinkedIn has made all the courses on the Most Popular Courses list free for all to use until September 30.

Here are the top 20 courses professionals are seeking the most:

> Time Management: Working from Home: Learn how to set up a dedicated workspace for maximum productivity, collaborate with remote coworkers, craft your daily schedule, and how to use virtual meetings productively. It also offers advice for working parents and other caregivers who have to balance professional and personal responsibilities in the home.

> Strategic Thinking: This course teaches managers and leaders how to use strategic thinking to guide the direction of their teams and come up with solutions to key business problems.

> Remote Work Foundations: This course shows you how to use today's cloud-based communication and collaboration tools to get work done from anywhere, while remaining connected to your organization.

> Learning Python: The proportion of total job postings looking for professionals with Python skills is up 29 percent year over year. This course gives you a thorough understanding on how to write efficient data structures.

> Developing Your Emotional Intelligence: It can help you build effective relationships at work.

> Excel 2016 Essential Training: Learn how to best capture and organize data, perform calculations with simple functions, work with multiple worksheets, format the appearance of your data and cells, and build charts and PivotTables.

> Communicating with Confidence: Jeff Ansell will help you sound more confident, use body and language to better express ideas, and overcome anxiety.

> Excel Essential Training (Office 365): Another course on Excel that teaches you how to capture and organize data, perform calculations with simple functions, and format the appearance of rows, columns, cells, and data.

> Cert Prep: Project Management Professional (PMP): The PMP demonstrates your mastery, your experience, and your education.

> Critical Thinking: In this course, leadership trainer and expert Mike Figliuolo outlines a series of techniques to help you develop your critical thinking skills.

> Project Management Foundations: In this course, Biafore explains the fundamentals of project management, from establishing project goals and objectives and building a project plan to managing resources and work, meeting deadlines, and closing the project.

> Learning Personal Branding: Chelsea explains how to develop your story, craft your messaging, and define your audience. Then she walks you through building your brand presence online and off, creating a calendar that will help you stay on top of social media and keep your content fresh.

> Interpersonal Communication: Join personal branding and career expert Dorie Clark as she shares techniques for getting your message across effectively in the workplace, and explains how to tackle potential communication challenges with your colleagues and supervisor.

> Communication Foundations: This course helps you communicate better in a variety of professional situations, including meetings, email messages, pitches, and presentations.

> Improving Your Listening Skills: In this course, Dorie Clark helps uncover why it's hard to listen well, and how to develop the mindset of a good listener.

> Microsoft Teams Essential Training: Discover the core features of Microsoft Teams and see how you can bring together colleagues, create conversations and content, and collaborate more effectively.

> Time Management Fundamentals: Learn how to get more done in the shortest time possible and avoid the obstacles and distractions that can get in the way of good time management.

> Python Essential Training: A thorough understanding of Python 3 will help you write more efficient and effective scripts.

> Excel: Tips and Tricks: In this course, veteran Excel trainer and instructor Dennis Taylor shares powerful tips, tricks, and shortcuts that can help you leverage more of what Excel has to offer.

Learn how to promote your business effectively online and develop a targeted online marketing strategy that engages potential customers throughout the digital landscape.