Thank you for 25 glorious years: HDFC Bank bids adieu to MD and CEO Aditya Puri

To thank the outgoing Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Bank, Aditya Puri, the management of the Worli branch in Mumbai has put up a massive hoarding saying, "Thank you, Mr Aditya Puri, for 25 glorious years."

Puri, who led the Mumbai headquartered bank for 25 years, is set to retire on October 26. Sashidhar Jagdishan, who currently holds the position of Additional Director and Head of Finance, HR, will replace Puri as the head of the private sector lender.

Over 1 lakh employees of HDFC bank will gather virtually to bid farewell to the outgoing leader, as per a CNBC TV18 report.

Puri has been instrumental in building the bank into India's largest private lender. Under his leadership, HDFC Bank has stood its ground through various crises and intense competition from newer rivals. The bank has consistently delivered on growth and rewarded investors.

Taking to Twitter, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, posted a picture of the flyer and said, "A man who never wore a watch, carries no money in his pocket, does not possess a mobile has single-handedly created perhaps the finest bank in the planet."



"No controversies, hardly any NPAs, digitally ahead, Aditya Puri leaves behind a fantastic legacy," he tweeted.

The RBI on August 4 approved the appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HDFC Bank for three years. Jagdishan will take over on October 27.

Valued at Rs 5.5 lakh crore, HDFC Bank is the third most valued company in India after Reliance Industries and TCS, the report said.