MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Textile firm Trident plans to raise up to Rs 1,100 crore

The board also recommended the fund raising resolution to be approved by the shareholders in the next meeting, it said.

PTI
May 15, 2021 / 09:27 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Textiles and paper maker Trident Ltd is planning to raise up to Rs 1,100 crore from the market by issuing NCDs and equity shares in tranches.

The company's board on Saturday approved raising up to Rs 600 crore by issuing Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and up to Rs 500 crore through equity shares, Trident said in a regulatory filing.

The board also recommended the fund raising resolution to be approved by the shareholders in the next meeting, it added.

Besides, it okayed the appointment of Naveet Jindal as CEO for Paper, Chemicals and Energy Business of the company and Swapan Nath as CEO for Budhni Location.

Both the appointments are effective from May 15, 2021.

Close

Related stories

Nath is currently heading the Home Textiles of Trident.

Trident also informed BSE that its board has approved change in designation of Rajiv Dewan to act as Chairman of the board of the company with an immediate effect.

Its board also approved the resignation of Pallavi Shroff as director of the company with immediate effect and the appointment of Usha Sangwan as additional director.

On raising of funds, Trident said the board had cleared the resolution for raising of funds for an amount not exceeding Rs 600 crore by issue of NCDs by way of public or private offering, in one or more tranches

It also approved the resolution for raising of funds for an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore by issue of equity shares, non- convertible debt instruments along with warrants, convertible debt instruments or by way of a public or private offering, including QIP.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Market news #Non-Convertible Debentures #Trident Fundraising #Trident Ltd
first published: May 15, 2021 09:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.