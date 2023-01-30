English
    Temasek remains invested in Adani Ports, says report

    Temasek 'remains invested in Adani Ports, as per their latest public shareholding disclosures', The Straits Times reported on Monday, citing a spokesman for the 49-year-old state-owned investor which has USD 496.59 billion in assets under management as of December 2022.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

    Singapore investor, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, remains invested in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone even though the Indian conglomerate is facing criticism from a US-based forensics research institution, according to a media report.

    Temasek, through its subsidiary Camas Investments, owns just over 1.2 per cent in Adani Port, the Singapore broadsheet reported, citing the company's shareholder information.

    The stake was acquired in 2018 for around SGD 147 million.