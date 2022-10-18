English
    Tech Mahindra signs MoU with Gujarat, plans to hire 3,000 employees in 5 years

    Tech Mahindra will be building digital engineering services for the state

    Debangana Ghosh
    October 18, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
     
     
    Information Technology (IT) services major Tech Mahindra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to build cutting-edge digital engineering services in the state. The company will also expand operations in the state, planning to hire more than 3,000 professionals in the state over the next five years.

    Tech Mahindra is one of the 15 MoUs signed with domestic and global IT companies by the Gujarat government under its Employment Generation Incentive (EGI) and the 'Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana', targeted to attract IT sector investments in the state. The MoUs signed is expected to generate around 26,750 high skilled IT employment opportunities.

    As a part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will aim to provide digital engineering services to enable businesses to navigate digital transformation challenges by making them more connected, smarter, and agile, thereby helping them build digital products and create new revenue streams, the company said.

    CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our MoU with the Government of Gujarat will enable us to address the changing engineering needs of enterprises today and help us in our quest to deliver state-of-the-art digital engineering services. We are thankful to the government for their continuous efforts to improve EODB in the state, such as the implementation of the IT policy.

    Bhupendrabhai Patel, chief minister of Gujarat, said, “The Government is committed to support businesses to improve the ease of doing business (EODB) in the state. In line with this, the MoU with Tech Mahindra will not only help us enable the same but also result in the overall development of the city.”
