English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Grand Finale of #BadlaavHumseHai - celebrating the efforts of the unsung heroes of India. Watch live on 16th Dec, 6:30pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tax tribunal sets aside Rs 1,381 crore excise duty demand against Thermax, group firms

    The company along with its group firms had received demand notices from the excise department during earlier years for Rs 1,381.55 crore (including penalty but excluding interest), it stated.

    PTI
    December 15, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Thermax on Wednesday said that the Mumbai bench of the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) has set aside the demand notice worth Rs 1,381.55 crore form excise department against it and group firms.

    "In the matter of Thermax Ltd Vs Commissioner of CGST & CE, Pune I, the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Mumbai Bench, has allowed the appeal of the company by setting aside the demands made for excise duty under Section 4 of Central Excise Act, 1944 on bought-out items supplied to customer along with goods manufactured i.e. boilers, by the company," the company stated in a BSE filing.

    The company along with its group firms had received demand notices from the excise department during earlier years for Rs 1,381.55 crore (including penalty but excluding interest), it stated.

    These demands are of excise duty payable on inclusion of the cost of bought-out items in the assessable value of certain products manufactured, though such duty paid bought items were directly dispatched by the manufacturers thereof to the ultimate customer, without being received in the factories, it stated.

    The company had filed an appeal against the same before CESTAT, Mumbai. CESTAT has allowed the appeal and passed an order in favour of the company, which was received on December 13, 2022, the company said.

    Related stories

    The said order is appealable before the appellate authority. There is no financial impact on the company due to the said order, it added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Excise duty #Thermax
    first published: Dec 15, 2022 09:06 am