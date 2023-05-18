Swiggy's food delivery biz turns profitable in March, excluding ESOP costs

Sriharsha Majety, co-founder, Swiggy

Food tech startup Swiggy's food-delivery business turned profitable in the March quarter of FY23 after factoring in all corporate costs, excluding employee stock option (ESOP) costs, co-founder Sriharsha Majety said in a blog post on May 18.

The company's blog post comes after Invesco and Baron Capital -- both investors of Swiggy -- have marked down the fair value of their stake in the Bengaluru-based startup. Interestingly, Swiggy's update on its financial performance comes a day before rival Zomato announces its Q4FY23 and full year performance on May 18.

"Swiggy has become one of the very few global food delivery platforms to achieve profitability in less than 9 years since its inception," Majety said.

"We have reached this milestone while bringing tremendous benefits to all partners in our ecosystem. Our core value that the customer comes first has consistently been reciprocated with deep consumer love and industry-best NPS scores, repeat and retention rates. We continue to make strides in gaining customer favour, including strong traction in Tier 2 and 3 markets."

This comes after Moneycontrol reported earlier this week that Swiggy, along with several other SoftBank-funded startups, had reduced its cash burn heavily and extended its cash runway by at least 12 months.

Swiggy's monthly cash burn has come down to $20 million from about $45-50 million that it was losing each month during its peak in 2021.

On Instamart, Swiggy's quick-commerce business, Majesty said the unit was on track for contribution neutrality.

"The peak of our investments is behind us and today, Instamart is one of the leading players in the quick commerce space globally. In addition, we’ve also made strong progress on the profitability of the business and we’re on track to hit contribution neutrality for this 3-year-old business in the next few weeks," his post added.

(This is a developing story, please check back for updates.)