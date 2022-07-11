English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    String Bio raises $20 million in first close of Series B funding round

    The start-up has also entered into a strategic development agreement with Woodside Energy Technologies to abate greenhouses gases by converting carbon into useful products

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / July 11, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

    Biotech innovation start-up String Bio on July 11 announced that it is raising $20 million in the first close of its Series B round from Woodside, Ankur Capital, Dare Ventures, Redstart and Zenfold Ventures among others.

    The start-up has also entered into a strategic development agreement with Woodside Energy Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of global energy company Woodside Energy Group (Woodside).

    String Bio has built a technology platform that leverages advances in biology, fermentation technology, chemistry and process engineering to convert the energy in methane into diverse value-added products. These products range from protein ingredients for nutrition, and innovative crop inputs, to products for biodegradable polymers.

    “The vision for String has been to leverage cutting edge advances in biotechnology to enable better living at significantly reduced environmental footprint. With the Woodside collaboration and Series B raise, we are taking a giant step forward to bring such solutions to market – solutions that are better for people and the planet,” said Dr Ezhil Subbian, Co-Founder and CEO of String Bio.

    Meg O’Neill, CEO of Woodside Energy added that the investment in String Bio builds on the ability to potentially abate greenhouse gases through the conversion of carbon into useful products. “We believe String Bio’s technology could eventually be used to recycle methane at Woodside facilities. It could also be deployed at third-party sites with available bio methane such as landfill facilities and farms,” O’Neill added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: ##dark web #Ankur Capital #restart #String #String Bio #Woodside #Zenfold Ventures
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 10:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.