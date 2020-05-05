App
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 08:07 PM IST

Stranded overseas? Or want to travel from India? This is what you should do

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued detailed SOPs

Prince Mathews Thomas

Acknowledging that thousands of Indians are stranded overseas and are in distress, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued Standard Operating Protocols for those wishing to return home.

The SOPs include instructions for those who are stranded in India and want to travel out.

First, let's look at what stranded Indians need to do to get back to their loves ones here in India:
- Register with the Indian mission, along with necessary details, as prescribed by the Ministry of External Affairs.
- If you fall under any of the following categories, you will get priority. Those in distress, and this includes migrant workers/labourers who have been laid off, short term visa holders whose papers are expiring, those unwell or pregnant women, those who need to return due to death of a family member, and students.
- Cost of travel will be borne by you. Read this to know more.
- Based on the registrations received, MEA will prepare flight and ship-wise database of such travellers, and this will be shared with states and Union Territories in India.
- Nodal officers will be appointed to coordinate with states.
- Ministry of External Affairs will display, with a notice of at least two days, the schedule (day, place and time of arrival) of the incoming flight/ship on their online digital platform. So, keep looking at websites of local missions too.
- Before boarding, you will have to agree to quarantine yourself for 14 days, at your own expense, once you are in India.
- You will also have to declare that you are traveling at your own risk.
- You will need to fill a self-declaration form that has to be given to officials at the airport, or port where you land.
- Now you are on board! But ensure you have a mask on, and strictly follow the hygiene guidelines.
- You are in India, welcome! Go through a thermal screening. If you display any symptom, then you will be taken to a medical facility.
- The rest of you, who didn’t show any symptoms, will be taken to a facility arranged by respective state governments.

- At the end of 14 days, you will be tested again. If negative, you can proceed home but will have to follow protocol for another fortnight.

Want to travel out of India? Here's what you need to keep in mind. 

- Apply to the Minister of Civil Aviation, and share all details asked.
- Ensure your visa is valid for at least a year. Or, you should have a green card/OCI holder. If you want to travel because of death in a family, then six months validity of the visa will do.
- The ministry will check with the country, where you want to travel, if it is open to visitors. You will also have to meet all requirements laid down by the destination country.
- You will travel on flights that are flying out of the country to bring home the stranded Indians. Like them, you will have to pay for the ticket.
- You will be screened before boarding, and will be allowed to proceed further only if there are no symptoms.

- While on board, follow the hygiene protocol.

 

First Published on May 5, 2020 08:07 pm

