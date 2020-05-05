App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | This is how much the evacuation flights will cost

In total, 64 flights will bring home about 15,000 Indians, over seven days

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Offering details on the flights planned to evacuate stranded Indians across the world, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the London-Mumbai flight will have a fare of about Rs 50,000.

Similarly, flights from US, including those originating from San Francisco and Newark, will cost about Rs 1 lakh. A Dhaka-Delhi flight will cost Rs 12,000.

The government had made it clear on May 4 that passengers will have to pay for their flights back home.

Close

Confirming Moneycontrol report, Puri added that in total 64 flights will be operated in the first week of evacuation. About 15,000 Indians will be brought home.

related news

Giving a break-up of nearly 15,000 Indians who are set to be back, the Minister said Kerala will receive 3,150 passengers, from seven countries. Tamil Nadu will get 2,150, and Maharashtra, 1,900 Indians.
Apart from these, flights will also land in Telangana, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.


At each airport, Puri added, passengers will have to go through screening and will be quarantined for 14 days.


About 1.9 lakh Indians will be evacuated, Puri said, but added that these numbers will be ramped up in later stages.



"The indication was that many more people, are interested to come back. So we  dont know what the final figure would be," the Minister said.



First Published on May 5, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Covid-19

