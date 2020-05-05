Coronavirus pandemic | This is how much the evacuation flights will cost

In total, 64 flights will bring home about 15,000 Indians, over seven days
Offering details on the flights planned to evacuate stranded Indians across the world, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the London-Mumbai flight will have a fare of about Rs 50,000.
Similarly, flights from US, including those originating from San Francisco and Newark, will cost about Rs 1 lakh. A Dhaka-Delhi flight will cost Rs 12,000.
The government had made it clear on May 4 that passengers will have to pay for their flights back home.
Confirming Moneycontrol report, Puri added that in total 64 flights will be operated in the first week of evacuation. About 15,000 Indians will be brought home.
