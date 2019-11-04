App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank gains 7% on possible capital infusion; co reports a loss in Q2

The private lender had reported a loss of Rs 600.08 crore during the July-September period on November 1. It had reported a profit of Rs 964.70 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 113.76 crore in the June-ended quarter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Yes Bank gained more than seven percent intraday on November 4 on the back of possible capital infusion by investors in the company.

The bank has received bids worth $3 billion from various investors and family offices, CEO Ravneet Gill told CNBC-TV18.

It is in discussions to raise $1.6 billion from a clutch of six global private equity funds and two domestic mutual funds. Talks are on to raise a further $300 million from two groups of domestic investors, including two family offices and two financial investors, reports PTI.

Close

The private lender had reported a loss of Rs 600.08 crore during the July-September period on November 1. It had reported a profit of Rs 964.70 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 113.76 crore in the June-ended quarter.

related news

Net interest income during Q2 declined 9.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,185.91 crore, which including fresh slippages of around Rs 228 crore.

Also Read - Yes Bank: Caught between the lure of new capital and drag of toxic assets

Credit and deposits declined six percent each YoY while net interest margin contracted 10 bps sequentially and 60 bps YoY to 2.7 percent in Q2 FY20.

But growth momentum sustained in retail advances with 30 percent YoY growth, now accounting for around 20 percent of advances in comparison to around 14 percent YoY.

Its CASA ratio improved to 30.8 percent in Q2 FY20 against 30.2 percent in QoQ.

At 09:55 hours, the stock was quoting Rs 69.25, up Rs 2.65, or 3.98 percent on the BSE.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 10:26 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.