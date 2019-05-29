Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Rajat Bose, Prakash Gaba for short term

It was a volatile Tuesday for Indian markets but benchmark indices managed to hit fresh record closing highs. The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 39700 while the Nifty50 held on to 11900 levels.

The S&P BSE Midcap index rose 0.09 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index gained 0.41 percent, compared to 0.17 percent rise seen in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The India Volatility Index (India VIX) rose marginally by 0.18 percent to 16.22 ahead of F&O expiry on May 30. Experts advise investors to remain cautious at higher levels towards 12,000 that could witness selling pressure.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy HDFC Bank with stop loss at Rs 2400 and target of Rs 2445

Buy ONGC with stop loss at Rs 172 and target of Rs 175

Buy Godrej Consumer Products with stop loss at Rs 664 and target of Rs 680

Buy Divis Lab with stop loss at Rs 1590 and target of Rs 1645

Sell Sun TV with stop loss at Rs 544 and target of Rs 530

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Sell Bharti Infratel with stop loss above Rs 273.50 for targets of Rs 264 and Rs 262.

Buy Coal India with stop loss below Rs 248.45 for targets of Rs 255 and Rs 257

Sell Emami with stop loss above Rs 345.25 for a target of Rs 336.50

Sell Havells with stop loss above Rs 730.10 for targets of Rs 715 and Rs 713

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy HUL with target at Rs 1810 and stop loss at Rs 1765

Buy Infosys with target at Rs 740 and stop loss at Rs 718

Buy M&M Financial with target at Rs 430 and stop loss at Rs 411

Sell Bajaj Finserv with target at Rs 7900 and stop loss at Rs 8190