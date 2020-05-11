Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,050, target at Rs 2,170 and Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 555.
The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 fell nearly 6.2 percent during last week, Nifty Smallcap and Midcap indices were down 4-5 percent.
Market is expected to remain volatile with negative bias.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 90 points gain.
Market will first react to ICICI Bank's numbers today. But overall, it is expected to remain volatile with negative bias.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,050, target at Rs 2,170
Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 555
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 485
Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 365
Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 425
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,245, target at Rs 1,350
Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,250, target at Rs 2,360
Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 550
Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 532
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 312, target at Rs 343
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 462.5, target at Rs 484
Buy Sterlite Tech with a stop loss of Rs 92, target at Rs 100
Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 511, target at Rs 537Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365