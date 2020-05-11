App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,050, target at Rs 2,170 and Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 555.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 fell nearly 6.2 percent during last week, Nifty Smallcap and Midcap indices were down 4-5 percent.

Market is expected to remain volatile with negative bias.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 90 points gain.

Market will first react to ICICI Bank's numbers today. But overall, it is expected to remain volatile with negative bias.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,050, target at Rs 2,170

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 555

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 485

Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 365

Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 425

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,245, target at Rs 1,350

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,250, target at Rs 2,360

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 550

Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 532

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 312, target at Rs 343

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 462.5, target at Rs 484

Buy Sterlite Tech with a stop loss of Rs 92, target at Rs 100

Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 511, target at Rs 537

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on May 11, 2020 08:45 am

tags #Stocks Views

