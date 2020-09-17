Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 729, target at Rs 805 and UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,900, target at Rs 4,060.
In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 88.45 points or 0.23 percent at 39391.30, and the Nifty shed 2.80 points or 0.02 percent at 11601.70.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 634, target at Rs 660
Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 179, target at Rs 193
Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 383, target at Rs 390
Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,000, target at Rs 3,080
Buy Bombay Burmah with a stop loss of Rs 1,430, target at Rs 1,500
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 729, target at Rs 805
Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,900, target at Rs 4,060
Buy Titan Comoany with a stop loss of Rs 1,160, target at Rs 1,205
Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 414, target at Rs 383
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 742, target at Rs 775
Sell Steel Authority of India with a stop loss of Rs 39.2, target at Rs 36
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 509, target at Rs 530
Sell NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 91.65, target at Rs 85
