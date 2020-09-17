172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitesh-thakkar-for-short-term-139-5850331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 729, target at Rs 805 and UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,900, target at Rs 4,060.

Moneycontrol News

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 88.45 points or 0.23 percent at 39391.30, and the Nifty shed 2.80 points or 0.02 percent at 11601.70.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 634, target at Rs 660

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 179, target at Rs 193

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 383, target at Rs 390

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,000, target at Rs 3,080

Buy Bombay Burmah with a stop loss of Rs 1,430, target at Rs 1,500

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 729, target at Rs 805

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,900, target at Rs 4,060

Buy Titan Comoany with a stop loss of Rs 1,160, target at Rs 1,205

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 414, target at Rs 383

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 742, target at Rs 775

Sell Steel Authority of India with a stop loss of Rs 39.2, target at Rs 36

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 509, target at Rs 530

Sell NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 91.65, target at Rs 85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Sep 17, 2020 09:07 am

