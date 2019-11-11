Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Prakash Gaba, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Profit-taking hit D-Street on November 8 after Moody’s Investors Services changed the outlook on India to negative from a stable, which pulled down the returns for both the Sensex and Nifty for the week ended November 8.

The Sensex which hit a record high of 40,749 on November 8 closed the week with gains of just 0.4 percent. The Nifty had a touch-and-go moment with 12,000 but managed to hold above 11,900 to close the week with gains of 0.15 percent for the week ended November 8.

The broader market continued to remain under pressure as the S&P BSE Mid-cap index fell 1.07 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index was down 0.93 percent in the same period.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with stop loss at Rs 1585 and target of Rs 1640

Buy ICICI Bank with stop loss at Rs 480 and target of Rs 505

Sell Bharti Infratel with stop loss at Rs 224 and target of Rs 210

Sell Sun Pharma with stop loss at Rs 427 and target of Rs 410

Sell UPL with stop loss at Rs 562 and target of Rs 540

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with stop loss at Rs 1580 and target of Rs 1630

Buy HDFC Asset Management with stop loss at Rs 3100 and target of Rs 3300

Sell BPCL with stop loss at Rs 510 and target of Rs 485

Sell Castrol with stop loss at Rs 150 and target of Rs 140

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Axis Bank with stop loss at Rs 735 and target of Rs 715

Sell Canara Bank with stop loss at Rs 206 and target of Rs 194

Buy Indraprastha Gas with stop loss at Rs 400 and target of Rs 450