Taking Stock: Market bounces back; Nifty above 19,750; Sensex up 367 points

The Indian benchmark indices started the week on a positive note and also broke a two-day losing streak on July 31, with the Nifty above 19,750 led by buying across the sectors except FMCG names.

At close, the Sensex was up 367.47 points or 0.56Â percent at 66,527.67, and the Nifty was up 107.80 points or 0.55Â percent at 19,753.80.

Despite positive global cues, the market opened negative but made a smart recovery in the initial hours itself and extended the gains as the day progressed, closing near the day's high.

The biggest gainers on the Nifty were NTPC, Power Grid Corporation, Adani Ports, ONGC and Hindalco Industries, while Apollo Hospitals, Britannia Industries, HDFC Life, Divis Labs and Bajaj Finance were the top losers.

On the sectoral front, auto, oil & gas, power, metal, capital goods and information technology gained 1-2 percent, while the FMCG index shed 0.5 percent.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1 percent each.

A long build-up was seen in Hindustan Copper, REC and NMDC, while short build-up was seen in Piramal Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals and RBL Bank.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in Balkrishna Industries, Page Industries and Hindustan Copper.

More than 300 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Siemens, MRF, Wonderla Holidays, PSP Projects, Grasim Industries, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Larsen & Toubro, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics, Godfrey Phillips, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and DLF.

Outlook for August 1

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Strong buoyancy in Asian and European indices bolstered the local market sentiment, as the beaten-down sectors in recent sessions like IT, metals, power, and oil & gas stocks were the star performers.

The undertone of our market is still bullish and hence we may not see such frenzied selling unless there is any major havoc in global markets. Technically, the Nifty took support near the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and bounced back sharply.

A promising reversal formation is indicating further uptrend from the current levels. For the trend following traders, 19650 would be the trend decider level, and above the same the market could move up till 19850-19875. On the flip side, below 19650, bulls may prefer to exit from long positions and could retest the level of 19600-19560.

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

Markets started the week on a positive note and gained over half a percent, tracking supportive global cues. After the flat beginning, the Nifty inched gradually higher and finally settled around the dayâ€™s high at 19,753.80 levels. Most sectors traded in tandem and ended higher wherein metal, energy and IT were among the top gainers. Meanwhile, the continued outperformance of the broader indices helped the market breadth to end strongly on the advancing side.

This rebound is largely on the expected lines but we need sustainability above 19,850 in Nifty to resume the uptrend. We are seeing leading sectors like banking, auto and FMCG taking a breather while others are catching up now. Participants should plan their positions accordingly and look for stocks offering favorable risk to reward.

