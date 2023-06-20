English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sun Pharma shares gain on Health Canada nod to acne control cream

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,071.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 794.25 on 30 January, 2023 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
    Sun Pharma

    Sun Pharma

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price gained nearly 1 percent in early trade on June 20 after its subsidiary received the Health Canada nod to its acne control solution.

    Sun Pharma Canada Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, announced Health Canada’s approval of WINLEVI (clascoterone cream 1 percent).

    WINLEVI is the first and only androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris (acne) in patients 12 years of age and older. The newest Health Canada-approved formulation targets the hormonal component of acne for Canadian patients in 40 years of age.

    "Sun Pharma is committed to providing innovative dermatology medicines for Canadians, which fill the gap for necessary treatment options,” said Abhay Gandhi, North America CEO of Sun Pharma. “We are thrilled to provide a new topical treatment option for the millions of Canadians affected by acne.”

    WINLEVI will be available in Canada this Fall, the company said.

    Related stories

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    At 9:26am, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 998, down Rs 3.25, or 0.32 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,071.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 794.25 on 30 January, 2023 and 20 June, 2022, respectively. It is trading 6.89 percent below its 52-week high and 25.65 percent above its 52-week low.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
    first published: Jun 20, 2023 09:44 am