Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid weak Asian markets; HDFC AMC, IndiGo, Timken in focus

|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|62,960.57
|-424.01
|-0.67%
|Nifty 50
|18,695.65
|-59.80
|-0.32%
|Nifty Bank
|43,527.45
|-106.30
|-0.24%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|SBI Life Insura
|1,292.90
|12.40
|+0.97%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Bajaj Finance
|7,288.00
|-98.20
|-1.33%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|4088.35
|8.00
|+0.20%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|14593.80
|-82.90
|-0.56%
Indian indices opened on flat note on June 20 amid weak Asian markets.
The Sensex was down 50.22 points or 0.08% at 63,118.08, and the Nifty was down 13.20 points or 0.07% at 18,742.30. About 1362 shares advanced, 666 shares declined, and 120 shares unchanged.
HDFC Life, Tata Consumer, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life Insurance and Adani Enterprises were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HUL, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, M&M and Hero MotoCorp.
The flow of the global markets trend would continue to dictate the sentiment back home. While Nifty is close to its all-time high level of 18,888 mark, sharp intra-day volatile moves could dent the sentiment.
Crude oil witnessed sharp volatility and settled on a mixed note ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman's testimony on Wednesday before the U.S. congress. The dollar index recovered from its lows ahead of the testimony and restricted gains of crude oil.
Crude oil is also facing resistance amid unexpected increase in the U.S. oil stocks last week. However, Chinese stimulus hopes and increased refining activities in China are supporting crude oil prices.
We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $70.10–69.50 and resistance at $71.80–72.40 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 5,810-5,740, while resistance is at Rs 5,980–6,060.
Wipro buyback opens on June 22 and closes on June 29
IndiGo
Orders 500 Airbus planes in biggest aircraft deal ever
Timken
Promoter entity to sell 8.4% stake via block deal, floor price at Rs 3,000/share
HDFC AMC
Abrdn to sell entire 10.2% stake via block deals at around Rs 1,800-1,892.45/share
Aether Industries
Launches QIP to raise Rs 750 crore, floor price at Rs 984.90 per share
IIFL Securities
SEBI bans IIFL Securities from onboarding new clients for 2 years
Indian rupee opened 9 paise lower at 82.03 per dollar against previous close of 81.94.
Benchmark indices are trading marginally lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 am, the Sensex was down 73.24 points or 0.12 percentat 63,095.06, and the Nifty was down 24.00 points or 0.13percentat 18,731.50.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Large Deal | 40.7 lakh shares change hands at Rs 1,710 per share in block deal window, reported CNBC-TV18.
Tata Power is actively considering participation in privatisation opportunities as and when the policy reforms are undertaken, Tata Power chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in the company's annual general body meeting (AGM) on June 19.
"Given the company’s successful track record in turning around discoms, it will look to participate in privatisation opportunities as and when the policy reforms are undertaken," he said. Read More
The USDINR 27 June futures contract traded in a tight range. As per the daily technical chart, the pair is trading below its trend-line support level of 82.22 and MACD is showing negative divergence.
Looking at the technical set-up, RSI is fetching below 50 levels but the pair is in an oversold zone. The pair is having support at 81.78-81.45 while resistance is placed at 82.22-82.55.
The pair is stuck in a range of 81.80- 82.22 and either side breakout of this range could give further directions.