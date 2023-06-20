Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid weak Asian markets; HDFC AMC, IndiGo, Timken in focus

June 20, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Indian indices opened on flat note on June 20 amid weak Asian markets.

The Sensex was down 50.22 points or 0.08% at 63,118.08, and the Nifty was down 13.20 points or 0.07% at 18,742.30. About 1362 shares advanced, 666 shares declined, and 120 shares unchanged.

HDFC Life, Tata Consumer, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life Insurance and Adani Enterprises were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HUL, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, M&M and Hero MotoCorp.