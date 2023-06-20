English
    Jun 20, 2023 / 09:21 am

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid weak Asian markets; HDFC AMC, IndiGo, Timken in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Life, Tata Consumer, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life Insurance and Adani Enterprises were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HUL, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, M&M and Hero MotoCorp.

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid weak Asian markets; HDFC AMC, IndiGo, Timken in focus
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:13 AM IST

        Markets are likely to be on the back foot in early Tuesday: Prashanth Tapse

      • 09:12 AM IST

        Expect crude oil prices to remain volatile: Rahul Kalantri

      • 09:05 AM IST

        Wipro buyback opens on June 22 and closes on June 29

      • 09:01 AM IST

        Tata Power eyes privatisation opportunities: Chairman N. Chandrasekaran

      • 08:59 AM IST

        USDINR has support at 81.78-81.45: Rahul Kalantri

      • 08:57 AM IST

        Abrdn sells entire 10.2% stake in HDFC AMC at Rs 1,873 per share, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting sources

      • 08:49 AM IST

        Asia shares tumble on China's first rate cut in 10 months

      • 08:46 AM IST

        Vedanta plans to invest $1.7 billion in FY24 on growth projects: Chairman Anil Agarwal

      • 08:43 AM IST

        Oil prices mixed ahead of China lending benchmarks decision

      • 08:34 AM IST

        Below 18,680 Nifty could slip till 18,650-18,610: Shrikant Chouhan

      • 08:30 AM IST

        Abrdn to sell 10.2% stake in HDFC AMC via block deal

      • 08:28 AM IST

        Lodha sells two luxury apartments in Mumbai for Rs 109 crore

      • 08:25 AM IST

        18,888 continues to act as a significant resistance level for Nifty: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:20 AM IST

        USDINR can trade within a broad range of 81.60 and 82.30: Anindya Banerjee

      • 08:15 AM IST

        HDFC to sell stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services for Rs 9,060.49 crore

      • 08:11 AM IST

        IndiGo places mega order for 500 planes of Airbus A320 family

      • 08:07 AM IST

        Sebi stops IIFL Securities from onboarding new clients for two years

      • 07:51 AM IST

        Gold steady as traders await Powell testimony for rate cues

      • 07:43 AM IST

        China cuts lending benchmarks for first time in 10 months to support economy

      • 07:40 AM IST

        Dollar buoyant; yuan wobbles after China cuts lending benchmarks

      • 07:29 AM IST

        Asian markets trade in the red with Hang Seng and Nikkei down 0.5% each

      • 07:20 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex62,960.57-424.01 -0.67%
      Nifty 5018,695.65-59.80 -0.32%
      Nifty Bank43,527.45-106.30 -0.24%
      Nifty 50 18,695.65 -59.80 (-0.32%)
      Tue, Jun 20, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      SBI Life Insura1,292.9012.40 +0.97%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Finance7,288.00-98.20 -1.33%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4088.358.00 +0.20%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto14593.80-82.90 -0.56%


    • June 20, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

      HDFC AMC shares gain 7 percent after Abrdn sells its entire stake in the company

    • June 20, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

      Timken Large Trade | 84.5 lakh shares (11% equity) worth Rs 2,629 crore change hands, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • June 20, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens:

      Indian indices opened on flat note on June 20 amid weak Asian markets.

      The Sensex was down 50.22 points or 0.08% at 63,118.08, and the Nifty was down 13.20 points or 0.07% at 18,742.30. About 1362 shares advanced, 666 shares declined, and 120 shares unchanged.

      HDFC Life, Tata Consumer, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life Insurance and Adani Enterprises were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HUL, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, M&M and Hero MotoCorp.

    • June 20, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

      Markets are likely to be on the back foot in early Tuesday: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd



      Markets are likely to be on the back foot in early Tuesday trades amid weak global cues, even as People's Bank of China (PBoC), as widely expected, slashed its key lending rates. Multiple factors such as mounting Chinese growth fears, FII & DIIs turning sellers in yesterday’s trade, anxiety ahead of Powell’s Wednesday testimony before the US Congress, and a delayed monsoon would prompt investors to trade with caution.

      The flow of the global markets trend would continue to dictate the sentiment back home. While Nifty is close to its all-time high level of 18,888 mark, sharp intra-day volatile moves could dent the sentiment.

    • June 20, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

      Expect crude oil prices to remain volatile: Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

      Crude oil witnessed sharp volatility and settled on a mixed note ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman's testimony on Wednesday before the U.S. congress. The dollar index recovered from its lows ahead of the testimony and restricted gains of crude oil.

      Crude oil is also facing resistance amid unexpected increase in the U.S. oil stocks last week. However, Chinese stimulus hopes and increased refining activities in China are supporting crude oil prices.

      We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $70.10–69.50 and resistance at $71.80–72.40 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 5,810-5,740, while resistance is at Rs 5,980–6,060.

    • June 20, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

      Wipro buyback opens on June 22 and closes on June 29

    • June 20, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

      STOCKS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

      IndiGo
      Orders 500 Airbus planes in biggest aircraft deal ever

      Timken
      Promoter entity to sell 8.4% stake via block deal, floor price at Rs 3,000/share

      HDFC AMC
      Abrdn to sell entire 10.2% stake via block deals at around Rs 1,800-1,892.45/share

      Aether Industries
      Launches QIP to raise Rs 750 crore, floor price at Rs 984.90 per share

      IIFL Securities
      SEBI bans IIFL Securities from onboarding new clients for 2 years

    • June 20, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 9 paise lower at 82.03 per dollar against previous close of 81.94.

    • June 20, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open:

      Benchmark indices are trading marginally lower in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 am, the Sensex was down 73.24 points or 0.12 percentat 63,095.06, and the Nifty was down 24.00 points or 0.13percentat 18,731.50.

    • June 20, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Large Deal | 40.7 lakh shares change hands at Rs 1,710 per share in block deal window, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • June 20, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

      Tata Power eyes privatisation opportunities: Chairman N. Chandrasekaran

      Tata Power is actively considering participation in privatisation opportunities as and when the policy reforms are undertaken, Tata Power chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in the company's annual general body meeting (AGM) on June 19.

      "Given the company’s successful track record in turning around discoms, it will look to participate in privatisation opportunities as and when the policy reforms are undertaken," he said. Read More

    • June 20, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

      USDINR has support at 81.78-81.45: Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

      The USDINR 27 June futures contract traded in a tight range. As per the daily technical chart, the pair is trading below its trend-line support level of 82.22 and MACD is showing negative divergence.

      Looking at the technical set-up, RSI is fetching below 50 levels but the pair is in an oversold zone. The pair is having support at 81.78-81.45 while resistance is placed at 82.22-82.55.

      The pair is stuck in a range of 81.80- 82.22 and either side breakout of this range could give further directions.

