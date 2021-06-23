MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to India Pesticides: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its report on India Pesticides. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on June 22, 2021.

Broker Research
June 23, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST
IPO (Representative image)

IPO (Representative image)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal IPO report on India Pesticides


India Pesticides Ltd (IPL) is one of the leading agro-chemical manufacturer of Technicals (79% of FY21 sales) with a growing Formulations business. Leading manufacturer of Technicals with diversified portfolio: IPL is the sole Indian manufacturer of five Technicals and among the leading manufacturers globally for Captan, Folpet and Thiocarbamate Herbicide, in terms of production capacity. Both Technicals and Formulations portfolio are well diversified among fungicides/herbicides/insecticides along with APIs (10% of revenue); thus de-risking its business model. IPL derives 57% (FY21) of its revenue from exports while top 10 customers also contribute 57% of sales.



Valuation and Outlook


The issue is reasonably valued at 25.3x FY21 P/E on post issue basis, vis-à-vis peers (avg. peer P/E of 36.4x), while it enjoys higher RoE of 36% (avg. peer RoE of 21%). Hence, we recommend Subscribe.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #India Pesticides #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Motilal Oswal #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jun 23, 2021 12:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.