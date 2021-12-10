MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to C. E. Info Systems: Ajcon Global

Ajcon Global has come out with its report on C. E. Info Systems. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 10, 2021.

Broker Research
December 10, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ajcon Global IPO report on C. E. Info Systems


C. E. Info Systems Limited (“MapmyIndia”) was incorporated on February 17, 1995. The company is a data and technology products and platforms company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (“MaaS”), software as a service (“SaaS”) and platform as a service (“PaaS”). They are India’s leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location‐based IoT technologies. MapmyIndia provides products, platforms, application programming interfaces (“APIs”) and solutions across a range of digital map data, software and IoT for the Indian market under the ‘MapmyIndia’ brand, and for the international market under the ‘Mappls’ brand. The company primarily service enterprise customers across 3 major categories, i.e. (i) corporate, (ii) automotive, and (iii) government and their customers in turn serve the larger community of end users. In addition, they also offer professional grade maps and products directly to retail customers, through their ‘Move’ app and GPS IoT enabled gadgets and devices. MapmyIndia derives majority of their revenue from B2B and B2B2C enterprise customers. Their business model is to charge their customer fees per period based on per vehicle, per asset, per transaction, peruse case or per user basis, as applicable. These take the form of subscription fees, royalties or annuities for licenses and usage rights to their proprietary digital MaaS, PaaS and SaaS offerings.



Valuation and Outlook


We recommend investors to "SUBSCRIBE" to the issue. At the upper end of the price band of ₹1,033, the Company's IPO is valued at P/E of 60x at H1FY22 annualised EPS and P/E of 94x on FY21 EPS which is at a premium owing to the following factors.

Close

Related stories


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Ajcon Global #C.E. Info systems #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 10, 2021 02:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.