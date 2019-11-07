Stocks in the news: Real estate stocks, Tata Steel, DLF, Sun Pharma, BPCL, Prakash Ind, Yes Bank

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Sun Pharma, BPCL, DLF, HPCL, IGL, Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Transmission, Ajmera Realty, Andhra Bank, Gujarat Alkalies, Indowind Energy, Ipca Laboratories, Max India, Power Grid, United Breweries, UCO Bank, UPL, Wockhardt

SBI Cap will manage the real estate AIF initially through an escrow account.Projects can be NPAs/incomplete to be eligible, but not marked for liquidation by NCLTProjects must be net worth positive to avail funds, percentage of completion not a criteria

RBI to soon issue clarificatory note on realty fund

Prakash Industries emerges as highest bidder for Bhaskarpara coal mine

Max Financial Services Q2: Consolidated net profit down 49% at Rs 42.2 crore versus Rs 82.7 crore, revenue up 8.6% at Rs 4,686 crore versus Rs 4,315 crore, YoY

Emami Q2: Consolidated net profit up 16.4% at Rs 96 crore versus Rs 82.4 crore, revenue was up 5.1% at Rs 660.1 crore against Rs 628.2 crore, YoY

V-Guard Q2: Consolidated net profit up 54.6% at Rs 58.7 crore versus Rs 38 crore, revenue up 3.1% at Rs 623.3 crore versus Rs 604.5 crore, YoY

Schneider Electric Q2: Net loss at Rs 23.9 crore versus loss of Rs 27.2 crore, revenue down 1.6% at Rs 314 crore versus Rs 319 crore, YoY

JB Chemical board to consider share buyback on November 12

Canara Bank revised marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) of with effect from 07.11.2019

HUL - NCLT has sanctioned the Amalgamation by way of merger by absorption among GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare & company

Infosys received letters from the Secretary, National Financial Reporting Authority and the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka, seeking certain information in connection with anonymous whistleblower complaints

Yes Bank: Moody's placed bank's ratings under review for downgrade.

Tata Steel: Q2 consolidated profit rises 6 percent to Rs 3,302.3 crore versus Rs 3,116 crore, revenue dips 15.4 percent to Rs 34,579.2 crore versus Rs 40,897 crore YoY.

Zee Entertainment: Singapore-based GIC acquired additional 0.34 percent equity via open market on November 4.

PNB Gilts: Board approves raising up to Rs 500 crore via commercial papers.

Voltas: Q2 consolidated profit rises 0.3 percent to Rs 107.3 crore versus Rs 107 crore, revenue increases to Rs 1,421.9 crore versus Rs 1,421.4 crore YoY.

Somany Ceramics: Q2 profit increases 41.7 percent to Rs 6.5 crore versus Rs 4.6 crore, revenue up 7.9 percent at Rs 422.2 crore versus Rs 391.4 crore YoY.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Q2 consolidated profit dips 11.5 percent to Rs 709.5 crore versus Rs 801.5 crore, revenue drops 12 percent to Rs 3,419.5 crore versus Rs 3,885 crore QoQ.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Board approved fund raising of up to $1 billion via equity issuance.

Prakash Industries: Q2 profit dips 72.5 percent to Rs 33.1 crore versus Rs 120.2 crore, revenue declines 12.1 percent to Rs 762.3 crore versus Rs 867.6 crore YoY.

Manappuram Finance: Board approved raising up to $750 million.

MSTC - L&T has appointed the company as the selling agent for sale of scrap articles

Max Financial Services: Company and Mitsui have mutually agreed to terminate the proposed share transactionm, but both will continue their existing JV arrangements on Max Life Insurance.

Snowman Logistics - We do not comment on market speculation and cannot comment on any options being explored by any of its shareholders for divesting their stake

CG Power - clarified that company is currently exploring options for capital raising and no final decisions in this regard have been approved by the Board