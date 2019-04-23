Stocks in the news: Jet Airways, Essel Propack, Lux Industries, Tejas Networks, GAIL

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on April 23: ACC, Indiabulls Real Estate, Indiabulls Integrated Services, ICICI Securities, Bharat Seats, Coromandel International, Menon Bearings, Nucleus Software Exports, Sasken Technologies, Soril Infra Resources, Sterlite Technologies, Tata Global Beverages, Ushdev International

NSE to discontinue F&O contracts in 34 stocks from June 28: Ajanta Pharma, Allahabad Bank, BEML, Can Fin Homes, CEAT, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Chennai Petroleum, DCB Bank, Godfrey Phillips, Godrej Industries, GSFC, IDFC, IFCI, India Cements, Indian Bank, Infibeam Avenues, IRB Infrastructure, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation, Kaveri Seed, Karnataka Bank, MRPL, NHPC, OBC, PC Jeweller, Repco Home Finance, Reliance Power, South Indian Bank, Suzlon Energy, Syndicate Bank, Wockhardt, Tata Communications, V-Guard Industries etc

Tejas Networks Q4: Adjusted profit at Rs 34 crore versus Rs 4.8 crore, revenue rises to Rs 273.1 crore versus Rs 102.1 crore YoY.

Lux Industries Q4: Profit rises 23.8 percent to Rs 38 crore versus Rs 30.4 crore, revenue increases 15.9 percent to Rs 385.6 crore versus Rs 332.8 crore YoY.

AU Small Finance Bank Q4: Profit jumps 42 percent to Rs 118 crore versus Rs 83 crore, NII rises 34.9 percent to Rs 386.9 crore versus Rs 286.8 crore YoY.

Essel Propack: Blackstone to buy 51 percent from promoters of Essel Propack for Rs 134 per share and to make an open offer for 26 percent stake for Rs 139.19 per share.

Piramal Enterprises approved allotment of 1.36 crore shares pursuant to compulsory conversion of CCDs (compulsory convertible debentures) aggregating to Rs 3,668.64 crore

Cipla appoints Raju Mistry as president and global chief people officer

TCS: Company in pact with India Post to digitise postal services.

GAIL: Company emerges as highest bidder for wind assets portfolio of IL&FS, offers approximately Rs 4,800 crore for 100 percent of enterprise value for assets

Symphony surrendered the lease rights of Surat SEZ unit and received the consideration amounting to Rs 3.50 crores towards the same

Deepak Fertilizers: Board approves to raise up to $30 million via Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds.

Mcleod Russel: Company to sell 3 tea estates to Luxmi Tea for Rs 150 crore.

Suven Life Sciences: Company completed purchase of assets of Rising Pharma through its JV partner.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Hindustan Fluorocarbons board meeting on April 29 for approval of E-auction details received from MSTC on sale of 66 acres 13 gunthas of surplus vacant land

Sunteck Realty board meet on May 2 to consider raising of funds by way of debt or equity or any other convertible securities

Biocon board meeting on April 25 to consider bonus issue and a proposal for dividend

Hindustan Copper: Board to mull raising funds via QIP on April 25.

Texmaco Rail: Board to consider raising funds via equity on April 25.

Bulk Deals on April 22