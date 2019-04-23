App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Jet Airways, Essel Propack, Lux Industries, Tejas Networks, GAIL

Jet Airways | Essel Propack | Lux Industries | Tejas Networks | GAIL | Mcleod Russel and IRB Infrastructure are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on April 23: ACC, Indiabulls Real Estate, Indiabulls Integrated Services, ICICI Securities, Bharat Seats, Coromandel International, Menon Bearings, Nucleus Software Exports, Sasken Technologies, Soril Infra Resources, Sterlite Technologies, Tata Global Beverages, Ushdev International

NSE to discontinue F&O contracts in 34 stocks from June 28: Ajanta Pharma, Allahabad Bank, BEML, Can Fin Homes, CEAT, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Chennai Petroleum, DCB Bank, Godfrey Phillips, Godrej Industries, GSFC, IDFC, IFCI, India Cements, Indian Bank, Infibeam Avenues, IRB Infrastructure, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation, Kaveri Seed, Karnataka Bank, MRPL, NHPC, OBC, PC Jeweller, Repco Home Finance, Reliance Power, South Indian Bank, Suzlon Energy, Syndicate Bank, Wockhardt, Tata Communications, V-Guard Industries etc

Tejas Networks Q4: Adjusted profit at Rs 34 crore versus Rs 4.8 crore, revenue rises to Rs 273.1 crore versus Rs 102.1 crore YoY.

related news

Lux Industries Q4: Profit rises 23.8 percent to Rs 38 crore versus Rs 30.4 crore, revenue increases 15.9 percent to Rs 385.6 crore versus Rs 332.8 crore YoY.

AU Small Finance Bank Q4: Profit jumps 42 percent to Rs 118 crore versus Rs 83 crore, NII rises 34.9 percent to Rs 386.9 crore versus Rs 286.8 crore YoY.

Essel Propack: Blackstone to buy 51 percent from promoters of Essel Propack for Rs 134 per share and to make an open offer for 26 percent stake for Rs 139.19 per share.

Piramal Enterprises approved allotment of 1.36 crore shares pursuant to compulsory conversion of CCDs (compulsory convertible debentures) aggregating to Rs 3,668.64 crore

Cipla appoints Raju Mistry as president and global chief people officer

TCS: Company in pact with India Post to digitise postal services.

GAIL: Company emerges as highest bidder for wind assets portfolio of IL&FS, offers approximately Rs 4,800 crore for 100 percent of enterprise value for assets

Symphony surrendered the lease rights of Surat SEZ unit and received the consideration amounting to Rs 3.50 crores towards the same

Deepak Fertilizers: Board approves to raise up to $30 million via Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds.

Mcleod Russel: Company to sell 3 tea estates to Luxmi Tea for Rs 150 crore.

Suven Life Sciences: Company completed purchase of assets of Rising Pharma through its JV partner.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Hindustan Fluorocarbons board meeting on April 29 for approval of E-auction details received from MSTC on sale of 66 acres 13 gunthas of surplus vacant land

Sunteck Realty board meet on May 2 to consider raising of funds by way of debt or equity or any other convertible securities

Biocon board meeting on April 25 to consider bonus issue and a proposal for dividend

Hindustan Copper: Board to mull raising funds via QIP on April 25.

Texmaco Rail: Board to consider raising funds via equity on April 25.

Bulk Deals on April 22

Image1322042019

(For more bulk deals, Click Here)
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 07:39 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Gigi Hadid will remain in the limelight for the wrong reasons, predict ...

Ahead of Prince Louis' birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sha ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat RR, topples CSK to reach the ...

Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: There's a lot more to the supermodel than h ...

Happy Birthday Dev Patel: How a technophobe played a technology expert ...

Exclusive: Have a look at Vivek Oberoi’s brand new bungalow in Juhu! ...

Exclusive: Not Salman Khan but THIS person is taking the major calls i ...

Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut's accusations against father Mahesh Bhatt ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan had 'mood swings' during the shooting of Bharat ...

IPL 2019 | Sourav Sir Lifting Me Up Like That Was Special: Pant

Elections 2019: People Decide How Tough Competition Would Be, Says Pap ...

High-stakes Game for India as US Ends Waivers on Imports of Iranian Oi ...

Adele to Channel Her Heartbreak from Divorce into New Album, May Relea ...

As Voting for Phase 3 Begins, A Look at the Heavyweights in the Contes ...

Zoya Akhtar: As a Filmmaker You Can't Look at the End Result, You Have ...

Avengers Cast Explains Why 'Endgame' is the 'Most Secretive Movie Poss ...

Why Bran Stark's Major Burn to Jamie Sent 'Game of Thrones' Fans on a ...

'From Hair Chowkidar to Country's Chowkidar': Jawed Habib After Joinin ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 117 constituencies to go to polls today, che ...

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat tracking Asia ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 23

Asian shares steady after Easter weekend; oil hits 2019 highs

Top brokerage calls on April 23: Deutsche Bank bullish on cement stock ...

Avengers: Endgame creates unprecedented per-release trade buzz for a H ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ...

EC shouldn't let Rahul Gandhi walk away by expressing ‘regret’ aft ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

GAIL emerges highest bidder for IL&FS wind power plants at Rs 4,800 cr ...

Premier League: Chelsea drop crucial points in frsutrating draw with ' ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

WhatsApp scammers are sending fake verification messages to lock users ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.