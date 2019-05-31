Stocks in the news: Coal India, IDBI Bank, Jain Irrigation, Jet Airways, KNR Constructions

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results on May 31: Encore Software, Lakshmi Overseas Industries, MVL, Nakoda, Nitco, Orchid Pharma, United Textiles

ONGC Q4: Profit down 51 percent at Rs 4,044.6 crore versus Rs 8,262.7 crore; revenue down 3.4 percent at Rs 26,758.5 crore versus Rs 27,694 crore (QoQ).

Coal India Q4: Profit at Rs 6,024.2 crore versus Rs 1,302.6 crore, revenue up 7.5 percent at Rs 28,546.3 crore versus Rs 26,547 crore (YoY).

IDBI Bank Q4: Loss at Rs 4,918.4 crore versus loss of Rs 5,662.8 crore; NII up 75.7 percent at Rs 1,609 crore versus Rs 915.7 crore (YoY).

Jain Irrigation Q4: Profit down 39.5 percent at Rs 56.1 crore versus Rs 92.7 crore; revenue down 6 percent at Rs 2,583.1 crore versus Rs 2,747.8 crore (YoY).

KNR Constructions Q4: Profit up 15.6 percent at Rs 92.1 crore versus Rs 79.7 crore; revenue up 14.6 percent at Rs 715.7 crore versus Rs 624.4 crore (YoY).

Jet Airways: Company not in a position to consider & approve audited Q4 financial results due to ongoing bidding process.

Bulk Deals