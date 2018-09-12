Stocks in the news: Cipla, Wipro, RIL, Sun Pharma, Alembic, Reliance Capital, Redington

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

: In its clarification note related to Mohali plant, company said the US FDA is conducting an inspection of Mohali facility (Punjab,

India). The inspection started on September 10 and is ongoing.

Syngene International: Biocon and Biocon Research reduced stake by 0.50 percent to 70.24 percent by selling shares of the company through open market on September 11.

Cipla: The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has approved Cipla’s latest first-line triple-combination antiretroviral (ARV) treatment for HIV.

Rajapalayam Mills: CRISIL Rating Agency has re-affirmed the long term ratings as A-/Positive and short term ratings as A2+.

Adani Green: Company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company Adani Saur Urja (KA).

Narayana Hrudayalaya: NH Health Bangladesh Private Limited, a step-down subsidiary of company, has entered into definitive agreements to partner with Imperial Hospital Limited in Chittagong, Bangladesh to operate and manage their cardiac sciences department. This 350-capacity bedded hospital is expected to be commissioned within the next six months.

Sadbhav Engineering: Company issued 1,900 unsecured, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) having face value of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 190.00 crore on private placement basis.

Sadbhav Engineering: CARE revised rating on long term/short term bank facilities.

City Union Bank: ICRA has assigned a long term rating AA- to the bank valid till September 6, 2019.

Satin Creditcare Network: Company in next few months will file application with RBI for NBFC license of Satin Finserv and will transfer entire MSME business to new entity Satin Finserv.

Yes Bank: Its Rs 4,000 crore proposed Basel III Tier 2 bonds receive AAA rating from CARE Ratings and AA+ from India Ratings & Research with a Stable outlook.

Godrej Agrovet: Board, on September 14, to consider scheme of amalgamation of Astec LifeSciences (a subsidiary) with the company and also to discuss on business strategies.

Reliance Industries’ Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel received demand notices towards penalties totalling to Rs 34 lakh and Rs 11 lakh respectively from the TRAI

NTPC clarified that it had considered investment approval for Talcher Thermal Power Project

Reliance Capital: Q1 profit at Rs 111 crore versus loss of Rs 417 crore; revenue falls to Rs 563 crore versus Rs 790 crore (YoY).

Ind-Ra downgrades IL&FS Financial Services on liquidity pressures

Housing and Urban Development Corporation: HUDCO has achieved the level of loan sanctions of Rs 4,094.91 crore and loan releases of Rs 3,021.66 crore, as on August 31 for the financial year 2018-19.

Alembic: Company accorded in-principle approval to the proposal to demerge the Identified Real Estate Undertaking of the company into Shreno Limited, an unlisted public limited company.

RDB Realty & Infrastructure: Board authorised and empowered Pradeep Kumar Pugalia, Whole-time Director, Ravi Prakash Pincha, Director and Anil Kumar Apat, Chief Financial Officer of the company to discuss, evaluate and identify the various options available to the company for restructuring of its business and operations.

Diligent Media Corporation: Company has today executed an agreement for sale assignment of non-core assets comprising of leasehold land admeasuring approximately 13,803 square meters in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra for Rs 54.44 crore.

Toyam Industries: An agreement has been signed with broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) and multiplex major PVR to live telecast the fight night between teams of India and UAE on September 29.

Unitech: Kali Charan Agarwal, an additional non-executive independent director of the company tendered his resignation from the office of directors of the company.

JM Financial: Subsidiary company JM Financial Products transferred 9,70,099 equity shares in Spandana Sphoorty Financial to JM Financial India Fund II (a scheme of JM Financial India Trust II, a SEBI registered Category II Alternate Investment Fund). JM Financial Products' shareholding in Spandana has reduced to 1.60 percent of Spandana's existing outstanding total equity shares and on a fully diluted basis it has reduced to 1.55 percent.

Salzer Electronics: Promoters increased their stake in the company by 2 percent to 36 percent.

Modern India: Company acquired 24,500 equity shares in Modern India Free Trade Warehousing (MIFTWPL), a subsidiary company.

Redington India: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is convened to be held on September 17 to consider a proposal to buy-back the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Wipro: Company joins Duck Creek Technologies' Alliance Program.

Kalpataru Power board approves proposal to raise Rs 100 crore via NCDs

Ashish Kacholia raises stake in SME Marshall Machines to 8%

RBL Bank clarified on media report regarding alleged Service tax and GST noncompliance by the bank that this is unsubstantiated, malicious and completely untrue

CARE and ICRA downgraded IL&FS Transportation’s NCDs and bank facilities term loan

Hero MotoCorp signs up Virat Kohli as brand ambassador