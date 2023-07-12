Sterlite Technologies gains 3% after partnership with Windstream

Sterlite Technologies is an end-to-end solutions provider for global digital networks.

Sterlite Technologies (STL) shares were up 3 percent in morning trade on July 12 after the company announced its partnership with Windstream.

At 9.27 am, the stock was trading at Rs 152.70 on the National Stock Exchange, up 3.07 percent from the previous close.

Under the agreement, Sterlite will support Windstream’s their large-scale fiber expansion projects. The collaboration started in February 2021, when STL began providing Optical Networking Solutions to Windstream.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 65 crore in Q4 FY23 as against loss of Rs 22 crore in Q4FY22. Net sales jumped 25.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,872 crore in Q4 FY23.

