172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sterling-and-wilson-solar-share-price-rises-6-on-order-win-5805551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterling and Wilson Solar share price rises 6% on order win

The new projects have been secured from global independent power producer (IPPs), the work for which is expected to commence immediately.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sterling and Wilson Solar share price rose nearly 6 percent in the early trade on September 7 after the company bagged orders worth Rs 1,600 crore.

The company has signed orders worth AUD 300 million (~ Rs 1,600 crore) in Australia. The company has bagged two large scale solar projects in the country which will have an installed capacity of over 300 MW, company said in the release.

The new projects have been secured from global independent power producer (IPPs), the work for which is expected to commence immediately.

Close

The company already has three projects of over 800 MW under construction in the region, it added.

"Our total order book in Australia now stands at about AUD 1.2 Billion (~ Rs 6,350 crore) with 5 projects and a portfolio of more than 1.1 GW, making us the largest home-grown solar EPC player in the region, said Bikesh Ogra – Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar.

sterling

At 09:18 hrs Sterling & Wilson Solar was quoting at Rs 281.00, up Rs 12.20, or 4.54 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 09:53 am

tags #buzzing stcoks #Sterling and Wilson Solar

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.