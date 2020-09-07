Sterling and Wilson Solar share price rises 6% on order win

Sterling and Wilson Solar share price rose nearly 6 percent in the early trade on September 7 after the company bagged orders worth Rs 1,600 crore.

The company has signed orders worth AUD 300 million (~ Rs 1,600 crore) in Australia. The company has bagged two large scale solar projects in the country which will have an installed capacity of over 300 MW, company said in the release.

The new projects have been secured from global independent power producer (IPPs), the work for which is expected to commence immediately.

The company already has three projects of over 800 MW under construction in the region, it added.

"Our total order book in Australia now stands at about AUD 1.2 Billion (~ Rs 6,350 crore) with 5 projects and a portfolio of more than 1.1 GW, making us the largest home-grown solar EPC player in the region, said Bikesh Ogra – Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar.

At 09:18 hrs Sterling & Wilson Solar was quoting at Rs 281.00, up Rs 12.20, or 4.54 percent on the BSE.