September 27, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST

Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 40.31 points or 0.07% at 60088.78, and the Nifty added 3.80 points or 0.02% at 17857. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank are the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Divis Labs are the top losers.

Among the sectors, the auto index added over a percent while the metal index is down over 2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the red.