RIL hits fresh record high of Rs 2,000, m-cap tops Rs 12.6 lakh crore

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price gained about a percent hitting new record high of Rs 2,000 per share on BSE.

The stock price has surged over 62 percent in the last 3 months, and on July 22, it was trading at Rs 1,985.30, up Rs 13.45, or 0.68 percent at 09:38 hours.

It was also one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of value with 40,66,157 shares being traded.

Brokerages and analysts are bullish on Reliance Industries following the announcements made in its AGM, debt-free status, a healthy balance sheet and a strong growth outlook.

Japanese brokerage firm Nomura has a 'buy' recommendation on the oil-to-retail conglomerate, raising the target price to Rs 2,200 from Rs 1,900.

"RIL is our preferred pick in India oil & gas. RIL is now outperforming the benchmark Nifty for the sixth year. From the lows in March, RIL is up 110 percent against Nifty's 41 percent rise. From end-2014, when this cycle began, RIL is up 4.1 times against the Nifty’s rise of 30 percent," Nomura said.

It has cut FY21/22F earnings estimates by 16 percent/9 percent due to prevailing weak refining/chemical margins, and also a lower remaining stake in Jio (67 percent against 90 percent earlier).

"With nearly 49 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in FY20, consumer businesses’ contribution to RIL’s aggregate EBITDA grew from 3 percent in FY17 to 35 percent in FY20. Further, we expect the share of consumer businesses in RIL’s consolidated EBITDA to increase to 52 percent by FY22F," said Nomura.

Kotak Institutional Equities has a buy rating and has raised target to Rs 2,150 from Rs 1,750. It is of the view that the company’s foray in digital commerce business is going to be next big driver. Company being at forefront of consumer-facing digital ecosystem opportunity in India. Its retail business can double revenue to over USD 26 billion from core segments in 4 years, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.