Reduce Supreme Industries; target of Rs 2238: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended reduce rating on Supreme Industries with a target price of Rs 2238 in its research report dated May 05, 2021.

May 25, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Supreme Industries


Results above estimates on revenue front as there was an overall revival seen in volumes across segments except the piping segment. Gross margins contracted by 184 bps YoY. Inventory gains of Rs. 800-1,000 Mn in Q4FY21 due to increase in PVC prices. Share of value added products increased by 20% YoY. SI reported volume de-growth of 1.7% in piping segment in Q4FY21, as the sales of the products were not good due to elevated prices. Overall volume growth registered for Q4FY21 was 8% which was due to stable/positive performance from all the segments. Industrial segment grew 44.8% followed by packaging segment which grew 40.2% and consumer segment which grew 11.9% YoY. However, the recovery in FY21 was better and faster than expected at the start of the year.



Outlook


However, maintaining margins at these levels will be the key monitorable to be watched for. As the stock has already factored in the positive performance and run up a lot and with the negativity around the Pandemic with business slowdown in April’21, we maintain our  rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,238 to trade at 31x FY23E earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 25, 2021 02:25 pm

