Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Asian Paints; target of Rs 1800: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated September 07, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Asian Paints


Asian Paints (52/64% revenue/PAT share) with 2.5-7x active dealers than the next three paint companies remains de-facto king in distribution/supply chain of paints in India. Coupled with better price laddering of products across categories/price points, this has ensured its unhindered dominance over decades. Promising optionality in waterproofing/other adjacent categories (we build in 40-50bp incremental growth from waterproofing) could surprise on the upside. We build in Sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 8/9/10% over FY20-23E. Alas! all pluses seem priced-in at 55x Sept-22 P/E.



Outlook


We initiate coverage with a Reduce Reco and DCF-based TP of Rs. 1,800/sh (implying 50x Sep-22 P/E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 8, 2020 01:30 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.