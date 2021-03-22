English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

RailTel Corporation share price gains 8% on bagging Rs 153-crore order

The company made its market debut on February 26 after raising about Rs 819 crore through an initial public offering.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

RailTel Corporation of India share price added over 8 percent intraday on March 22 after the company received a work order worth Rs 153.15 crore from Central Coalfields Limited.

".... has received the work order amounting to Rs 153.15 crore (Including GST) from M/s Central Coalfields Limited, for establishment of MPLS-VPN Network of higher Bandwidth on rental basis for O5 years," company said in its release.

The company had a strong entry on the exchanges on February 26 with stock close at Rs 121.40, jumped 29.15 percent, on the BSE after hitting an intraday high of Rs 125.50.

Earlier in March, the company has started monetising its WiFi facilities by launching high-speed paid WiFi at over 4,000 railway stations. The scheme is expected to bring additional revenue of Rs 15 crore per annum to the company.

Administrated by the ministry of railways, Railtel Corporation Of India is a public sector company, which is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country. Its initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription from February 16-18 and was subscribed 42.39 times.  The company raised about Rs 819 crore through the IPO.

Close

Related stories

reailtel

At 1135 hours, Railtel Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 136.10, up Rs 5.55, or 4.25 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #RailTel Corporation of India
first published: Mar 22, 2021 11:59 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.