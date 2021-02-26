English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

RailTel Corporation makes a stellar debut despite bloodbath on Dalal Street, climbs 29% to close at Rs 121

RailTel Corporation traded with volumes of more than 12.81 crore shares on the NSE and 1.59 crore shares on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News
February 26, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

RailTel Corporation of India shares made a strong debut on February 26 - the day when benchmark indices crashed around 4 percent each. The stock jumped 29.15 percent to close at Rs 121.40 on the BSE after hitting an intraday high of Rs 125.50, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex itself tumbled 1,939 points on Friday, the biggest single-day fall since May 4, 2020.

The upside from its opening price of Rs 104.60, which was also its day's low, was 16.06 percent.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock closed with gains of 29.10 percent at Rs 121.35 after hitting an intraday high of Rs 127.85 and opening at Rs 109.

It traded with volumes of more than 12.81 crore shares on the NSE and 1.59 crore shares on the BSE.

RailTel Corporation jumps 33% to Rs 125.5 despite carnage in market: What should investors do?

Close

Related stories

"Currently, stock is trading at 26 PE on FY20 trailing basis. The company has a diversified portfolio of services and solutions. It is a key partner to the Indian Railways in digital transformation. We are positive on the long-term prospects of the company, so we advise long term investors to hold the stock," Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst at Angel Broking told Moneycontrol.

State-owned RailTel Corporation of India mopped up around Rs 819 crore through public issue. It was a complete offer for sale by the government.

RailTel is information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure provider and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India. It provides a variety of services to the Indian Railways and has implemented MPLS data network for integrated payroll and accounting system, unreserved ticketing system, freight operations information system and coaching operations information systems.

It is also working with the Indian Railways to transform railway stations into digital hubs by providing public Wi-Fi at railway stations across India.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IPO - New Listings #RailTel Corporation of India
first published: Feb 26, 2021 07:16 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.