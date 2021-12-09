MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

RaiITel Corporation gains 4% on Rs 210-crore order from Ircon International

The entire work is to be completed in a period of 12 months.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

RaiITel Corporation of India share price rose 4 percent in the early trade on December 9 after the company received orders worth Rs 210 crore from Ircon International.


“RaiITel Corporation has received work order from Ircon International for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of tunnel communication system consisting of emergency call and service telephone, CCTV, tunnel radio and PA system in tunnel environment on the Dharam-Banihal section of the Jammu Kashmir Rail Link Project under Ferozepur division of Northern Railway at a cost of Rs 210.77 crore (Inclusive of GST),” a statement from the company said.


The entire work is to be completed in a period of 12 months.


Catch all the market action on our live blog


The company had made a strong debut on the bourses on February 26 – the day when the benchmark indices crashed around 4 percent each. It mopped up around Rs 819 crore through the public issue. It was a complete offer-for-sale by the government.

Close

Related stories


RailTel is the information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure provider and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India.


It provides a variety of services to the Indian Railways and has implemented MPLS data network for integrated payroll and accounting system, unreserved ticketing system, freight operations information system and coaching operations information systems.


It is also working with the Indian Railways to transform railway stations into digital hubs by providing public Wi-Fi at railway stations across India.

At 9:19am on December 9, Railtel Corp was quoting at Rs 123.40, up Rs 4.25, or 3.57 percent, on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #RaiITel Corporation of India
first published: Dec 9, 2021 09:39 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.