December 09, 2021 / 12:06 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Asian Paints, L&T top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Selling is seen in the bank, realty, IT stocks, while some buying is witnessing in the capital goods, metal and oil & gas names. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading in the green.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,762.25112.57 +0.19%
    Nifty 5017,499.9030.15 +0.17%
    Nifty Bank37,176.10-108.60 -0.29%
    Nifty 50 17,499.90 30.15 (0.17%)
    Thu, Dec 09, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Asian Paints3,175.1066.60 +2.14%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Titan Company2,367.70-37.85 -1.57%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Infra5064.7033.05 +0.66%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT35839.50-119.55 -0.33%


  • December 09, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST

    Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst, Angel One 

    Shriram Properties Limited IPO receiving very good response from retail investors, as of now retail portion of IPO got subscribed 6.07 times and overall IPO got fully subscribed. 

    We expect Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) to pick up on the 3rd day of the IPO i.e. 10th December 2021. We have subscribed rating on Shriram Properties Limited IPO.
     
    Based on H1FY2022 numbers, the IPO is priced at a Price to Book value of 2.28 times at the upper price band of the IPO, which is in line with the listed peer group. Company is one of the leading residential real-estate developers in south India and focuses on mid-market and affordable housing categories. 

    We believe that the company has strong track record of delivering the project on time and can maintain strong execution which will get reflected in the pre-sales numbers going ahead. Hence, we are assigning a “Subscribe” recommendation to the Shriram Properties Limited IPO.

  • December 09, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST

    Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launches Valsartan Tablets in the US market

    Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of Valsartan Tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Diovan (valsartan) tablets approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

    Dr. Reddy’s Valsartan Tablets, USP are available in 40 mg in bottle count size of 30, and 80 mg, 160 mg and 320 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 90.

    Dr Reddy's Laboratories was quoting at Rs 4,592.15, up Rs 20.95, or 0.46 percent on the BSE.

  • December 09, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices were trading lower amid volatility with Nifty below 17450.

    The Sensex was down 91.39 points or 0.16% at 58558.29, and the Nifty was down 29.10 points or 0.17% at 17440.70. About 1890 shares have advanced, 1060 shares declined, and 107 shares are unchanged.

    Market at 12 PM

Benchmark indices were trading lower amid volatility with Nifty below 17450.

The Sensex was down 91.39 points or 0.16% at 58558.29, and the Nifty was down 29.10 points or 0.17% at 17440.70. About 1890 shares have advanced, 1060 shares declined, and 107 shares are unchanged.
  • December 09, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST

    Nifty Bank index shed 0.5 percent dragged by the HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank

    Nifty Bank index shed 0.5 percent dragged by the HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank
  • December 09, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

    TVS Motor Company strengthens its presence in Central America

    TVS Motor Company announced its new distribution partnership with Active Motors SA, a subsidiary of Grupo Q, for Nicaragua and Costa Rica to expand its business in Central America further. Active Motors SA will support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM), company said in its release.

    TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 678.60, down Rs 4.10, or 0.60 percent.

  • December 09, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST

    MapmyIndia IPO subscribed 64% on first day of bidding:

    The public offer of CE Info Systems, a data and technology products and platforms company, has received bids for 44.85 equity shares against IPO size of 70.44 lakh equity shares, subscribed 64 percent on December 9, the first day of bidding.

    Retail investors have bought 1.25 times of their reserved portion, and non-institutional investors have put in bids for 5 percent of shares set aside for them.

    Qualified institutional buyers have not started putting in bids for their allotted quota.

  • December 09, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST

    Prabhudas Lilladher on Jindal Steel & Power

    Domestic steel stocks have been under pressure due to 2x increase in coking coal prices, negative sentiments on Chinese demand and 50% fall in iron ore prices. Strong steel prices and lower costs benefitted the Ferrous sector over last 18-months with record earnings and near 40% fall in debt levels. 

    However, Jindal Steel & Power was able to make the most with ramp-up of its Angul plant after a long wait as utilisation rate increased from average 70% to 90%+. 

    Production till FY20 was impacted due to coal quality issues (for coal gasifier based DRI capacity) and weak financial condition resulting in delay of Blast furnace (BF) integrated commissioning. Led by high operating leverage and structurally better spreads, we expect JSP’s sustainable EBITDA/t’s trajectory to expand by 20% to Rs12,000 (Q2FY22/FY22e: Rs21,200/Rs20,000) in FY23e over FY16-FY20 average. 

    Given the pure play on domestic long steel, strong B/S (Net debt/EBITDA<0.5x) and attractive valuations (EV/EBITDA<4x), we reiterate buy rating with target price of Rs 555 based on EV/EBITDA of 6.0x FY23e

  • December 09, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST

    Vodafone Idea on a roll: Vodafone Idea’s shares have been on a tear as its survival prospects are looking healthy on the back of several positive developments in the recent weeks.

    After all three private players Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Industries-owned Reliance Jio increase tariffs across plans by up to 25 percent, analysts believe it is a positive move for the sector, which could boost their operating profits by at least 40 percent. This coupled with the moratorium on government dues will help them invest more aggressively into 5G technology.

  • December 09, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST

    Motilal Oswal on C.E. Info Systems IPO: We like C.E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) given its leadership in digital mapping, strong entry barriers, robust profitable data and tech platform along with consistent financials. The issue is valued at 27x 1HFY22 annualized EV/Sales, which although expensive is similar to other Indian unicorns. We believe MapmyIndia is rightly placed to tap the high growth digital mapping market. Investors with high risk appetite can subscribe for listing gains given fancy for unique and first of its kind listing.

  • December 09, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 100.22 points or 0.17% at 58549.46, and the Nifty shed 30.80 points or 0.18% at 17439.

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 100.22 points or 0.17% at 58549.46, and the Nifty shed 30.80 points or 0.18% at 17439.
