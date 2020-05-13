App
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Premier Explosives recieves licence to manufacture RDX/RDX compounded product, share locked at upper circuit

The share price declined 64 percent in last 1 year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Premier Explosives share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit after it received a licence to manufacture RDX/RDX compounded products.

There were pending buy orders of 5,952 shares, with no sellers available.

The company received a license from petroleum and safety organisation for the manufacture of RDX / RDX compounded products — defence and HMX based explosives — defence at its Katepally plant, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana.

Close

The license is valid upto March 31, 2025.

related news

At 11:40 hrs, Premier Explosives was quoting at Rs 76.15, up Rs 3.60, or 4.96 percent on the BSE.

The share price declined 64 percent in last 1 year.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 236.00 and 52-week low Rs 56.50 on 03 June 2019 and 25 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 67.73 percent below its 52-week high and 34.78 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on May 13, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Premier Explosives

