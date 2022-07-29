English
    Neutral United Spirits; target of Rs 790: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on United Spirits with a target price of Rs 790 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 29, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on United Spirits


    United Spirits (UNSP)’s 1QFY23 result was disappointing given complete ontrade normalcy for the quarter with 2% sales decline over 1QFY20 and around 5% P&A CAGR adjusted for some one-offs. As highlighted in our AlcoBev sector note, escalating material cost pressures, especially in the absence of requisite price increase from state governments, are putting immense pressure on profitability. Management has not indicated any respite over the next couple of quarters. While we are enthused by the structural implications of the strategic refresh, UNSP’s earnings outlook appears challenging. Maintain Neutral.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR790, valuing the stock at 50x Jun‘24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #United Spirits
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 11:22 pm
