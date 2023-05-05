English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Petronet LNG; target of Rs 225: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Petronet LNG with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated May 03, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 05, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Petronet LNG

    Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported in-line EBITDA of INR9.4b during the quarter. Dahej utilization improved to 77%, while utilization at Kochi stood at 21%. Spot LNG price has dropped to ~USD11/mmBtu thereby driving up utilization levels at Dahej terminal to ~97% in Apr’23. Management expects utilization levels to remain healthy going forward if LNG price sustains at current level. Management also highlighted that utilization at Kochi terminal may reach 35% in FY25E from 21% currently, if GAIL’s Kochi-Bangalore pipeline is completed by Nov’24. Despite near-term improvement in volumes, long-term volume growth prospects remain bleak for the company, due to intensifying competition from upcoming LNG terminals as well as increasing domestic gas supply.

    Outlook

    As highlighted in our previous report, sustainability of high return ratios also remains a key concern for PLNG as the ROCE for upcoming projects (Dahej expansion, Gopalpur FSRU and PDH-PP plant) is likely to be lower comparatively at 7-18%. Hence, we reiterate our Neutral rating with a TP of INR225.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Petronet LNG - 04 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Petronet LNG #Recommendations
    first published: May 5, 2023 01:42 pm