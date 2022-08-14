English
    Neutral Page Industries; target of Rs 46,420: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Page Industries with a target price of Rs 46,420 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Page Industries


    PAG’s 1QFY23 result surprised on the revenue front, leading to a beat on overall estimates, despite a higher than expected pressure on gross margin. The management expects yarn costs to come off by Oct- Nov’22. Three year revenue CAGR (compared to pre-COVID levels) remains healthy ~17%. We expect the healthy momentum to continue. The management expects operating margin to be in line with its long-term average of 20-22%.  While the outlook remains robust, we maintain our Neutral rating on account of its rich valuation.


    Outlook


    PAG’s higher multiples will sustain, driven by healthy revenue and earnings visibility. However, valuations at 60.4x FY24E EPS are rich, which leads us to maintain our Neutral rating.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Page Industries - 120822 - moti

    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Page Industries #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 12:13 pm
