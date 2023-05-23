English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Bata India; target of Rs 1660: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bata India with a target price of Rs 1660 in its research report dated May 22, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 23, 2023 / 09:06 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bata India

    BATA’s revenue increased 17% YoY/25% on pre-Covid basis leading to 12%/ 4% YoY growth in EBITDA/PAT in 4QFY23. This was attributed to the Omicron base effect, 15% price increase, and a 13% footprint expansion. However, this also indicated that the volume growth was soft as the <INR1,000 ASP product category is yet languishing. Weakness in volumes, pressure from the value segment (<INR1,000 ASP category), and limited incremental price hike possibilities in FY24E may put pressure on the performance, but moderation in RM prices and inflation could drive gradual recovery. We factor in revenue/PAT CAGR of 12%/28% over FY23-25 and maintain our estimates. Reiterate Neutral with a TP of INR1,660. We project a low probability of price hikes in FY24, while moderating RM prices as well as improved ASPs led by premiumization could be the silver lining. The demand recovery (volume growth) especially in the mass segment could act as a catalyst too.


    Outlook

    BATA’s footprint addition guidance continues to remain robust with plans to add nearly 150 stores annually. We model a revenue/PAT CAGR of 12%/28% over FY23-25 and ascribe a P/E of 40x on FY25E to arrive at our TP of INR1,660. Maintain Neutral.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bata India - 22 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bata India #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: May 23, 2023 09:06 pm