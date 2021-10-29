Neutral Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4200: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto’s (BJAUT) 2QFY22 performance was impacted by high RM cost. While exports remained robust and domestic 3W continued to recover, a recovery in domestic 2Ws is still awaited. BJAUT’s ramp-up in EVs would be a key monitorable as the competitive landscape evolves. The company’s higher dividend yield will provide support to the stock’s valuation.

Outlook

We lower our FY22E/FY23E EPS by 5%/4% to account for the weaker domestic volumes and cost inflation. Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR4,200.

